Jeffery Simmons New Titans Contract Is Great News for Eagles’ Jalen Carter

It wasn’t his contract that got extended on Friday. Still, Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter got some great news in the form of a record-breaking extension signed by Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons. They play the same position, so this bodes well for Carter as he negotiates his own extension.

Tennessee signed Simmons to a three-year, $105.8 million deal, good for $35.2 million in average annual value. That resets the top of the defensive tackle market, beating out Chiefs DT Chris Jones and his $31.75 million per year price tag. In fact, Jones had previously paced the defensive tackle position by $3.75 million and only three other players came in at over $25 million per year: Cincinnati’s Dexter Lawrence, Denver’s Zach Allen, and, incidentally, Philadelphia’s Jordan Davis.

With Carter’s contract negotiations dragging on, Simmons’ extension provides a new baseline for a deal. He’s getting more expensive by the day, and the Eagles would do well to sign him sooner rather than later.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter’s Value Can’t be Understated

First, it’s important to point out that the Eagles have already affirmed their commitment to Carter — that’s not in question here. A few weeks ago, the Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year ED Myles Garrett from the Browns, for a package that included a first-round pick and former Defensive Rookie of the Year ED Jared Verse. The Eagles were involved in the trade for Garrett as well, but they balked when the Browns wanted Carter included in the trade compensation.

That speaks to how highly Philadelphia views Carter internally. As they should: in the span of just three seasons, Carter’s racked up 108 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 13 passes defensed.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter is Holding In for a New Deal

As NBC’s Mike Florio reports, Carter was “an apparent hold-in” during mandatory minicamp. Under the new CBA, players are fined heavily for holding out, so “hold-ins” have become the popular new move to express frustration over a contract. Rather than skipping team events like you would under a hold-out, when holding in, players show up to avoid fines but don’t participate in any team activities.

Carter is expected to once again hold in at training camp if a new deal isn’t reached by then. He’ll be careful to avoid fines, but now the benchmark for a new deal has gone up by almost $4 million per year. He won’t come cheap, and he knows his value to the Eagles — that gives him a lot of leverage in negotiations.