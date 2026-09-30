Eagles Called Top Trade Destination for 1,000-Yard WR

The Cleveland Browns have suddenly become a contender in the AFC North early this season. If that continues to be the case, the Browns will be buyers, not sellers at the 2026 NFL trade deadline in November. But that doesn’t mean the Browns couldn’t still trade veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to another team, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, this season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox again included Jeudy on his NFL trade block big board before Week 4. Knox named the Eagles one of two potential suitors, with the other being the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson has leaned on rookie wideouts K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, along with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Jeudy, meanwhile, had two catches in the season opener and has logged just one target and no receptions since,” wrote Knox.

“The Browns should view Jeudy as expendable, and he should retain value for receiver-needy teams. While he has largely disappointed since the start of last season, the 27-year-old was a 1,200-yard Pro Bowl receiver in 2024.

“With a 2026 base salary of $1.5 million, Jeudy should fit even the tightest cap budgets.”

Jeudy posted 90 receptions, 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his first season with the Browns. That came in 2024 when Jeudy also made the Pro Bowl.

Last season, though, the veteran was far less involved and efficient in Cleveland’s offense. The Browns then added rookie wideouts K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston through the draft, which has resulted in Jeudy playing an even small role under new head coach Todd Monken.

Jeudy has posted two catches for 26 yards in three games this season.

Eagles Named Landing Spot for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named wide receiver Jerry Jeudy a potential trade target for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles didn’t add a new WR1 after trading away A.J. Brown this offseason. Instead, the team saw DeVonta Smith capable of filling that role. The Eagles then added several potential secondary receivers to support Smith — Marquise Brown, Makai Lemon, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Smith is holding down his end of the bargain, with 235 receiving yards on 19 receptions in three games. Wicks has performed pretty well too while averaging 19.9 yards per catch.

But Lemon has been a disappointment. Through three games, he has only seven receptions for 38 yards. Meanwhile, Brown has only played one game and doesn’t have a target because of an ankle injury.

Jeudy could provide a spark to the group as another option to start opposite Smith. Jeudy could line up as an outside weapon with Wicks moving more into the slot role, where he played 48.6% of his snaps with the Green Bay Packers last season.

Doing that would take pressure away from Lemon, who has been slow to contribute out of the slot.

Jeudy has a cap hit above $10 million for 2026 and 2027, but his base salary for both seasons is $1.5 million. As Knox mentioned, that could make him an ideal trade candidate for a contender this November.

Because of his age and recent struggles, he should cost much in trade compensation either. Knox projected Jeudy’s trade value at a conditional 2027 fifth-round selection.

Even if the Browns are contending, they could deal Jeudy because he’s no longer one of the team’s top two receivers. Cleveland could recoup some draft capital for the receiver, who could move on to play a bigger role elsewhere.