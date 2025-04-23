Eagles Urged to Draft Potentially Elite QB in Round 2 of Upcoming NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is always one if the most drama-filled events of the offseason, but the days leading up to it are becoming increasingly spectacular as well, if only for the hot takes.

And Joe Giglio, co-host of 94WIP’s midday show in Philadelphia, sure has one of those. Fresh from suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles trade top wide receiver A.J. Brown, Giglio has a new idea: He believes the Eagles should consider drafting former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the second round.

On his April 22 show, Giglio argued that Milroe’s athleticism and arm strength make him an ideal developmental backup who could thrive in the Eagles’ current system. Giglio also pointed out that Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has mentored Milroe, and that familiarity could potentially facilitate a seamless integration into the team’s culture.

“The similarities between Jalen Milroe and Jalen Hurts are too much for me to ignore,” Giglio said. “I’ve seen comps to Lamar Jackson. I’ve seen comps to Jalen Hurts.”

Joe Giglio: If Jalen Milroe Is There in Round 2, Eagles Should Draft Him

Some scouts have suggested that Milroe, renowned for his elite speed, could be the best mobile QB they’ve ever evaluated, surpassing even current Ravens superstar Jackson. His arm strength is equally impressive, as Milroe boasted a 93.1 PFF passing grade on throws over 40 yards, the highest in this draft class. The young signal-caller’s physical tools and work ethic also make him a high-upside prospect.

“If Jalen Milroe is on the board—and I don’t think he will be—but if he’s on the board when the Eagles select in the second round, I would take him and make him the backup quarterback and developmental quarterback behind Jalen Hurts in a heartbeat,” Giglio added.

There’s a lot to like in Milroe’s game.

After redshirting in 2021 and serving as Bryce Young’s backup in 2022, Milroe seized the starting job in 2023. That season, he led Alabama to a 12–1 record, an SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoffs.

In 2024, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, Milroe continued to showcase elite talent. He amassed 2,844 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, to go with 726 yards on the ground. He set new school-record for QBs with 20 rushing touchdowns, surpassing — guess who — Hurts’ previous mark of 13.

That said, should the Eagles draft him?

Eagles Should & Likely Will Reinforce Other Areas of Roster in Draft

There’s no doubt Hurts has solidified his status as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl 59 victory and earning MVP honors in the process. In 2024, he had career bests in completion percentage (68.7%) and passer rating (103.), while also leading all quarterbacks with 14 rushing scores. Drafting another QB in Round 2 at this point in time? Not a wise idea.

Put simply, the Eagles have more pressing needs than backup QB, particularly when it comes to using a second-round pick on one.

Philly already has a capable backup in Tanner McKee, which would make the selection of another QB in the early rounds kinda redundant. has shown promise in limited action. In 2024, McKee stepped in during Weeks 17 and 18, throwing for a combined 323 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. His performance has positioned him as the primary backup following the trade of Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles also acquired Dorian Thompson-Robinson in that trade, who now serves as QB3. With Thompson-Robinson, a dual-threat QB with prior starting experience in Cleveland, also on board, adding Milroe just seems beyond extraneous — and blatantly foolish — at this point.