Eagles Named Potential Big Suitor for $142 Million Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have a lot of money to spend in NFL free agency. The organization has less cap space after signing stars Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun to new contracts. But NFL pundits have learned never to rule out a big move with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

SB Nation’s Mark Schofield, Joseph Acosta and Kyle Posey argued on March 6 that the Eagles are one of the “biggest” potential suitors for newly free agent edge rusher Joey Bosa.

It might be worth keeping an eye on Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to Bosa.

“The Eagles are also set to lose some talent along the defensive line. Brandon Graham, who reportedly re-tore his triceps muscle in Super Bowl LIX, is expected to retire and both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are set to hit free agency,” wrote the trio of SB Nation writers.

“With Sweat in particular expected to command a big deal, Roseman could look to replace some of his production next season with a deal for Bosa.”

Bosa made his fifth Pro Bowl for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 season. He finished the campaign with five sacks, 22 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Over nine seasons with the Chargers, Bosa made five Pro Bowls and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He posted four double-digit sack campaigns on his way to 72 sacks.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported the Chargers released Bosa on March 5. The cut saved Los Angeles about $25.36 million in cap space.

Why the Eagles Could Pursue Veteran Edge Rusher Joey Bosa

How the Eagles became the No. 1 seed in the NFC this past season was on full display during their dominating Super Bowl performance. Philadelphia has built a strong defensive line, giving defensive coordinator Vic Fangio the ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks without blitzing.

But as SB Nation explained, the Eagles could sustain losses to their defensive line with potential departures from Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

If the Eagles are unable to bring back Sweat, it makes sense for Roseman to target Bosa as a replacement.

Bosa bounced back in 2024 after only playing 14 games in the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined because of injuries. He appeared in 14 contests last season.

Since his second NFL season, Bosa has been a Pro Bowler in every campaign where he played at least 12 games.

How Much Could Bosa Cost in NFL Free Agency

After his rookie contract, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million extension to stay in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear exactly what type of market the veteran defensive end could have this offseason. But it will likely be significantly less than the $27 million average annual salary he possessed on his last deal.

It will have to be for the Eagles to have a chance at signing Bosa. According to Spotrac, Philadelphia has $18.2 million to spend in NFL free agency this offseason.

The trio of SB Nation writers ranked the Eagles the No. 4 “biggest suitor” for Bosa in NFL free agency. The San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers were ranked ahead of the Eagles.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints also made the SB Nation list of potential Joey Bosa suitors.