Eagles’ $29 Million First Round Pick Gets Great News on Future

It turn out being an awesome teammate and Super Bowl champion can be pretty lucrative.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis found out as much on April 30, with FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reporting the Eagles had picked up the fifth year option on Davis’ rookie contract, which would pay him approximately $12.9 million in 2026.

“Sources: The #Eagles are exercising the fifth-year option on DT Jordan Davis, locking in a guaranteed $12.9M for the 2026 season,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Davis has started every game over the last two years in Philadelphia.”

NFL teams had until May 1 to make decisions on fifth year options for 2022 draft picks. The Eagles selected Davis in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft out of Georgia.

The $12.6 million option for 2026 is fully guaranteed and will bring Davis’ career earnings to approximately $29.8 million.

Davis is at the heart of the “Eagles Dawgs” on the Philadelphia roster — 8 former Georgia players including Davis, Jalen Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Lewis Cine, and 2025 draft pick Smael Mondon.

“I think this is a good move by the Eagles,” 94 WIP SportsRadio Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on his official X account. “Signing him up for $13m in 2026 is a good way to protect against him having a big year this season. If he does his value will be twice that. If he doesn’t than $13m is probably a slight overpay but it isn’t much of an overpay … Davis is a valuable part of the locker room, especially amongst the Georgia players. For a team that values culture I am not surprised they didn’t want to let Davis leave.”

Eagles Went With Dawgs in ’22, ’23 First Rounds

Davis, 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, was a 2-time All-SEC pick, Unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman in 2021 as he led Georgia to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Eagles picked Georgia defensive tackles in consecutive years when they selected Carter at No. 9 overall in 2023 after off-field issues dropped him from his spot as the projected No. 1 overall pick.

In just their second season together in 2024, the duo became arguably the NFL’s top interior defensive line duo as they helped lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in a decade.

Davis, Carter in Line for Massive Paydays

While Davis has been at the center of trade rumors and speculation around his future in Philadelphia, picking up his fifth year option solidifies him being on the roster for at least one more season. Most importantly, it solidifies the heart of the defense as the Eagles try to win consecutive Super Bowls for the first time in franchise history.

It also stalls any decision the Eagles need to make on Davis’ future for at least another 2 years. That’s important because Carter earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024 and will almost certainly receive a record-setting contract extension following the 2025 season — a deal that could exceed the 5-year, $158.75 million contract extension signed by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.