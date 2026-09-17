Eagles OL Jordan Mailata Calls Out Titans All-Pro Over ‘Clickbait’ Comments

This is the kind of beef we’re looking for — NFL All-Pro vs. NFL All-Pro.

After Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons took a shot at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the media on Wednesday, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata fired back on Thursday.

“We just need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB,” Simmons said on Wednesday. “Stop his runs, make sure Hurts doesn’t get out of the pocket and make plays.”

Hurts isn’t just a QB — he’s an NFL All-Pro QB and Super Bowl MVP QB.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Mailata said on Thursday. “That’s clickbait stuff. That’s what you guys get paid for … I only care about everyone in this locker room. This locker room is all I give a damn about it. I don’t care what you guys say about this locker room, I don’t care what any other locker room says about this locker room. This is my focus.”

After a 24-22 home win over the Commanders in Week 1, the Eagles hit the road to face the Titans in Week 2, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (Fox).

The Titans lost to the New York Jets in Week 1.

“Can the Titans ban the media from talking to Jeffrey Simmons?” Titans podcaster Terry Fillman wrote on his official X account.

Jordan Mailata’s Dominant Performance in Week 1

No offensive lineman in the NFL was as dominant as Mailata in Week 1.

“35 Pass Block Snaps, 0 Sacks Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Hurries Allowed,” Pro Football Focus wrote on its official X account on September 14. “Jordan Mailata was a force for the Eagles on Sunday.”

“Jordan Mailata was the highest graded pass blocker in the NFL this week (90.0),” Word on the Birds wrote on its official X account. “0 pressures – 0 hurries – 0 QB hits – 0 sacks – 0 penalties. Perfection.”

Jeffery Simmons: History of Being Trash Human

Simmons is a known pot stirrer with a history of dominating the opposition and making a lot of really questionable personal decisions.

Drafted by the Titans in the 1st round (No. 19 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Titans made the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons to start his career but haven’t made the postseason since 2021 — when Mike Vrabel was still the head coach — and haven’t had a winning season since then, either.

Simmons 1st came on football fans’ radars as a top recruit in 2016, when he was arrested and pleaded no contest to assault after a video surfaced of Simmons punching a woman on the ground as she was in a fight with his mother and sister.

In January 2020, after a Titans win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, legendary Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Simmons of spitting in his face during the game.

“I do want to say another thing. No. 98 (Simmons) for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today,” Yanda told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I just want to put him on notice in the media. I’ve never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that there’s a right way and a wrong way to play football. That guy did not do it the right way today.”