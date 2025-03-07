Eagles’ Super Bowl Hero Predicted to Land $60 Million Contract With NFC East Rival

The Philadelphia Eagles made a choice to give their big money deal at edge rusher to a free agent before the 2024 season with Bryce Huff — who turned out to be a bust — and the repercussions might see their current best edge rusher land with an up-and-coming NFC East rival.

ESPN predicts Super Bowl hero and free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat will land a 3-year, $60 million contract with the Washington Commanders that will include $40 million in guaranteed money.

From ESPN: “Washington needs a defensive end adept at both rushing the passer and setting an edge against the run … Sweat just played in the Super Bowl, and Washington gives him a chance to get back there over the next three years with what the Commanders are building.”

Sweat would be just the latest veteran defender off the NFL’s No. 1 defense to part ways with the franchise following a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in which Sweat very well could have been named Super Bowl MVP with 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits.

In the last few weeks, the Eagles have already released a pair of former NFL All-Pro cornerbacks in Darius Slay and James Bradberry while signing NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a 3-year, $51 million contract.

Super Bowl Win Adds Big Money to Sweat’s Market Value

Following Sweat’s market value leapt from a projected 3-year, $45 million contract to a 3-year, $56.4 million contract, according to Spotrac. The Eagles signed Huff away from the New York Jets on a 3-year, $51 million contract in March 2024 while giving Sweat a 1-year, $10 million contract.

From Next Gen Stats: “Josh Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Sweat registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.”

Huff had 2.5 sacks in 12 games in 2024. Sweat led the Eagles with 8.0 sacks and has 25.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons.

Pro Football Network currently has Sweat listed as the No. 3 overall NFL free agent available in 2025 and with the Eagles staring down just $18.9 million in projected salary cap space next season … something’s gotta give.

From PFN: “The lack of elite pass-rushers in this class boosts Sweat’s overall value in free agency, given the impact the pass rush can have on a game. Also playing into Sweat’s hands is an impressive 16.8% tackle rate, which makes him the most all-around pass-rush weapon in free agency this year. While he is not in the class of T.J. Watt or Micah Parsons, Sweat is a solid option for any team looking to add a weapon to their defense … ”

Eagles Could Add Edge Rusher in 2025 NFL Draft

If the Eagles do indeed lose Sweat to free agency, the solution might be drafting an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Eagles went defense in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, who established himself as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks as a rookie.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks currently has the Eagles projected to take University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round in his latest mock draft.