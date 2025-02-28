Hi, Subscriber

NFL Combine Breakout Star Predicted to Land With Eagles

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
James Pearce
Getty
University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce.

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a unique set of problems following their second Super Bowl win in a decade — too much talent and not enough money to go around.

Even with the NFL salary cap increasing to $279.2 million in 2025 — up $23.8 million from 2024 — it’s going to be near impossible for the Eagles to bring back all of their defensive stars that are headed into free agency. Players like defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, edge rusher Brandon Graham and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun are all free agents and can’t all come back, can they?

Still, somehow, the Eagles might just end up with a generational talent in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, where NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has them projected to take University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce with the No. 32 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Pearce, 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, became the breakout star of the NFL Scouting Combine on February 27 when he ran a blazing, 4.47-second 40-yard dash.

“The Eagles’ success with polarizing prospects ultimately could make Pearce a value pick at the end of Round 1,” Brooks wrote. “The Tennessee standout’s pass-rushing prowess would further enhance a unit that is loaded with young playmakers on the front.”

Vague ‘Character Issues’ Have Hurt Pearce’s Draft Stock

The ever present and maddeningly vague “character issues” have hurt Pearce’s draft stock in recent weeks.

Former Tennessee quarterback and sports radio talk show host Erik Ainge had perhaps the best take on Pearce — that his perceived flaw in character is more in line with a reticence to speak with the media.

“James Pearce doesn’t want to talk to the media,” Ainge wrote on his official X account on February 19. “Or me. Or you. Dude just wants to play football and he’s elite at it. If I’m an NFL team, sign me up for the baller that just loves football. People calling that ‘character’ issues.”

The thing that should actually put Pearce under more of a microscope is his slight backslide in production from his sophomore season to his junior season. Pearce had 10.0 sacks in 13 games in 2023 followed by 7.5 sacks in 13 games in 2024. He finished his career with 19.5 sacks in 3 seasons.

“Pearce is a tight-hipped, linear pass rusher with explosive take-offs and good speed-to-power but a lack of bend to flatten at the top,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “His high pressure rate is partially derived from an instinctive feel for positioning, allowing him to work around protection for quick wins into the pocket.”

Pearce Might Need to Pack on Extra Weight in NFL

One of the big criticisms of Pearce has been his weight, which seems a bit overblown when you consider he won’t even turn 22 years old until midway through his rookie season. He should naturally add 10-20 pounds over the next few years if not sooner — it might even be possible for him to put on another 5-10 pounds of muscle before his rookie season begins.

Needing that extra weight isn’t overblown. The NFL’s de facto Top 4 dominant pass rushers all are between 255 to 270 pounds; Myles Garrett (270 pounds), Trey Hendrickson (270 pounds), Maxx Crosby (255 pounds) and T.J. Watt (255 pounds).

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

NFL Combine Breakout Star Predicted to Land With Eagles

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x