Eagles Add 8-Touchdown Running Back Alongside Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Keilan Robinson off waivers, Friday, further bolstering depth at a crowded position group.

Robinson, 25, was originally chosen by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and primarily made his impact with Jacksonville on special teams.

Starting three seasons at the University of Texas, after transferring from Alabama following his freshman season, Robinson rushed for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry against top SEC defenses during his collegiate career.

What Keilan Robinson Adds for The Philadelphia Eagles

In Philadelphia, Robinson won’t just aim to crack a deep backfield rotation headlined by defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, with veterans A.J. Dillon and Will Shipley also pushing for carries, but he has the opportunity to contribute on special teams.

As a rookie, Robinson appeared in six games for the Jaguars, and while he didn’t log a single carry, but he did return a pair of kickoffs for 34 yards.

Robinson could be in the mix to push for the Eagles’ kick return job, potentially in a preseason battle with fellow running back/wide receiver Avery Williams.

Last season, Williams returned kicks and punts for the Atlanta Falcons, averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return and 9.25 yards per punt return.

Adding Robinson is certainly injury insurance against one of the top running backs at a loaded position group but also boosting the talent on special teams that could help flip the field position in the Eagles’ favor this season.

Nick Sirianni Details Eagles’ Championship Mentality

It’s hard to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Since the turn of the century, only six teams have made two consecutive trips to Super Sunday, a feat the Eagles are attempting to do this season, in addition to playing to add a third Lombardi Trophy to the franchise’s trophy case.

Head coach Nick Sirianni believes that his team is built for the unique mental rigors it takes to make a run at repeat championships, while facing their opponent’s best shot each week throughout the season.

“We’re thinking about where we are today,” Sirianni told reporters during OTAs. “And trying to get better, but you strap up and you play again. I think there’s always pressure in this profession, and [I’m] looking forward to the next year and building this team. Everything else is in the past. Everything else that goes in, I think that when teams are trying so hard to repeat or trying so hard to recapture, there’s two mistakes that they make.

“They either are looking at their past accomplishments or they’re looking too far into the future of how do you do that again? And it’s really about the daily grind that you go through day in and day out. There’s a mental toughness to being able to do that and go through that every single day.”

Sirianni, fresh off signing a new multi-year contract extension this spring, looks to guide the Eagles to a third Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons. While the depth and talent across the roster are paramount, Philadelphia’s culture, forged by Sirianni and staff, has become a driving force behind their run of success.