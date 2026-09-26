Kenny Moore II Breaks Silence on Joining the Philadelphia Eagles

Veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II has broken his silence on signing with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad.

Moore signed with the Eagles earlier this week after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, and he discussed the transition with the Eagles’ official website.

Kenny Moore II Ready to Write a New Chapter With the Philadelphia Eagles

After spending nearly a decade in Indianapolis, transitioning to a new city and organization has been an adjustment for Moore, but he described feeling a sense of renewal as an Eagle.

“It is so different. Being in one locker room for nine years to picking up and going somewhere else, it’s a different challenge,” he said.

“It’s a different adventure and it gives you a lot of humility. Nothing that I did before matters to me. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again. So, I just want to turn the page and give all I can to this team, give all I can to this community.”

Despite being 31 years old, Moore still feels like he has a lot of gas left in the tank.

“I got a lot more years left in me to go get it,” Moore said. “So glad to be in green and I’m going to give you all I got. . . . I have the fire to play and play at a high level.”

In 14 games for Indianapolis last season, Moore recorded 55 combined tackles, 6 passes defended, 3 QB hits, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

Nick Sirianni Shares High Praise for Kenny Moore

Before he became the head coach of the Eagles, Nick Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for three seasons while Moore was there, so there’s already familiarity there. Now that they’re reunited in Philadelphia, Sirianni shared some major praise for Moore, both on and off the field.

“I think the world of Kenny Moore, he is a really good football player, really good person, great teammate,” Sirianni said. “Being able to add him to our team is a big deal and I’m pumped about that.

“I love his competitiveness,” Sirianni added. “It was a no brainer when Howie (Roseman) came to me and asked me what I though of the guy.”