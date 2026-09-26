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Kenny Moore II Breaks Silence on Joining the Philadelphia Eagles

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Defensive back Kenny Moore II originally signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Valdosta State before he was quickly claimed by the Indianapolis Colts after his release.

Veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II has broken his silence on signing with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad.

Moore signed with the Eagles earlier this week after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, and he discussed the transition with the Eagles’ official website.

Kenny Moore II Ready to Write a New Chapter With the Philadelphia Eagles

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Kenny Moore II attends the TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation at 1 Hotel San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TikTok)

After spending nearly a decade in Indianapolis, transitioning to a new city and organization has been an adjustment for Moore, but he described feeling a sense of renewal as an Eagle.

“It is so different. Being in one locker room for nine years to picking up and going somewhere else, it’s a different challenge,” he said.

“It’s a different adventure and it gives you a lot of humility. Nothing that I did before matters to me. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again. So, I just want to turn the page and give all I can to this team, give all I can to this community.”

Despite being 31 years old, Moore still feels like he has a lot of gas left in the tank.

“I got a lot more years left in me to go get it,” Moore said. “So glad to be in green and I’m going to give you all I got. . . . I have the fire to play and play at a high level.”

In 14 games for Indianapolis last season, Moore recorded 55 combined tackles, 6 passes defended, 3 QB hits, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

Nick Sirianni Shares High Praise for Kenny Moore

Nick Sirianni
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second quarter in the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Before he became the head coach of the Eagles, Nick Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for three seasons while Moore was there, so there’s already familiarity there. Now that they’re reunited in Philadelphia, Sirianni shared some major praise for Moore, both on and off the field.

“I think the world of Kenny Moore, he is a really good football player, really good person, great teammate,” Sirianni said. “Being able to add him to our team is a big deal and I’m pumped about that.

“I love his competitiveness,” Sirianni added. “It was a no brainer when Howie (Roseman) came to me and asked me what I though of the guy.”

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Kenny Moore II Breaks Silence on Joining the Philadelphia Eagles

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