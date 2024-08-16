Eagles’ Kenny Pickett Under Scrutiny After Week 2 Preseason Performance

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t express any concern about the play of quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. In fact, Sirianni even praised Pickett for his performance.

But NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank didn’t share in that positivity. Frank ripped Pickett following the Eagles’ 14-13 victory against the New England Patriots.

“He was awful. Pickett really looked lost at times,” Frank wrote. “At one point, he took four sacks in the span of eight dropbacks, then had two pointless three-yard scrambles that could well have been sacks.

“Pickett struggled early in training camp with holding onto the ball too long, and that’s the Kenny Pickett we saw against the Patriots.”

Frank concluded that fellow Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee “is better” than Pickett.

“And it’s not even close,” added Frank.

Pickett, who started the game without Jalen Hurts playing, completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards. McKee went 15-for-19 with 140 passing yards.