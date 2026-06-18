Late Round Rookie Gets New Eagles Opportunity Before Training Camp

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles bid farewell to veteran edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka this week. The 27-year-old elected to retire instead of play in the 2026 NFL season.

But it’s not all bad news for the Eagles. Fansided’s Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller sees the retirement as a terrific opportunity for one of Philadelphia’s late-round rookies — Keyshawn James-Newby.

“There is a chance the Eagles might only carry five edge rushers, but James-Newby has enough potential that the team could leave a roster spot open for him. His quickness might be of good use on special teams, which is how many rookies in his same spot have made the team,” wrote Miller.

“With less competition now at edge rusher, James-Newby went from being a lock to be on the practice squad to being able to sneak in as a 53-man member.”

The Eagles selected James-Newby at No. 252 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent his college career with three different schools — Montana Tech, Idaho and New Mexico.

What Rookie Keyshawn James-Newby Could Bring to Nick Sirianni, Eagles

With three different stops, James-Newby experienced an odd college career. But he produced everywhere he played. Despite playing at small schools, he arrived in Philadelphia with intriguing upside, especially as a very late-round pick.

“He’s undersized by NFL standards but plays much longer than he measures. He keeps his eyes on the prize instead of getting locked into long battles with the blocks in front of him,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Power and length get the best of him, but not as often as I expected. He flashes good get-off, smart angles and efficient cornering that keeps him tight to the pocket as a rusher.

“James-Newby’s rush lacks diversity but a dangerous stab move is waiting to be unlocked. His high motor and disruptive ability should make him a solid sub-package edge rusher.”

At New Mexico State, James-Newby led the Mountain West Conference with nine sacks. He also had 15 tackles for loss, five pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Eagles Edge Rushing Depth Entering 2026 Training Camp

There could be an open roster spot this summer with Tyron-Shoyinka’s retirement. But that’s not a guarantee because of the strong depth at edge rusher the Eagles have.

This offseason, the team acquired Jonathan Greenard in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles also signed Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa in NFL free agency.

Epenesa was a late addition, signing after the team’s minicamp. It’s possible Philadelphia signed Epenesa because the team was aware Tyron-Shoyinka wasn’t going to play this fall.

The Eagles also have edge rushers Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith ready to play significant roles in 2026.

To be one of the team’s top five edge rushers, James-Newby will have to outperform one of those edge rushers during training camp and the preseason.