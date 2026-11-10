Ex-Eagles Draft Pick New Dolphins Starting QB After Malik Willis Injury

If the Philadelphia Eagles had a crystal ball, they probably would have moved differently to keep quarterback Kyle McCord on the roster — such is the sorry state of their quarterback room in 2026.

Instead, McCord is in line to make his first NFL career start for a different team after Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

McCord was a 6th-round pick (No. 181 overall) by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Kyle McCord, whom the Dolphins acquired last summer from the Packers, becomes Miami’s new starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “QB Brady Cook is on the practice squad.”

“Kyle McCord is now Miami’s starting quarterback,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on X.

“Backup QB Kyle McCord is now set to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Colts,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

Kyle McCord Led NCAA in Passing Yards in 2024

McCord led the FBS with 4,779 passing yards at Syracuse in 2024.

The Eagles’ selection of McCord — even with a 6th-round pick—was somewhat of a surprise, especially since they traded for another backup quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, after winning the Super Bowl in February 2025.

“(McCord) led the FBS in passing yards per game and set the ACC’s single season passing yards record (4,779) in his lone season with the Orange,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote in his pre-draft analysis. “He is an effective point guard who spreads the ball around. Four Syracuse receivers finished the season with more than 60 catches … his arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he has the touch to drop the ball in downfield.”

Philadelphia Eagles Down Bad at Quarterback

The Eagles have started three quarterbacks in 2026 — so far — and are 2-7 after losing seven straight games capped by Sunday’s loss to the first-place New York Giants.

It was the first time the Giants have won in Philadelphia since 2013.

Eagles starting quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season one month ago when blood clots were discovered in his lungs. His backup, Tanner McKee, was benched after losing his first three starts and replaced by Joe Milton, who was ineffective in the loss to the Giants.