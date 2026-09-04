Eagles’ 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Line Combo Named ‘X Factors’ in 2026

One of the biggest question marks entering the 2026 season for the Philadelphia Eagles is how the offensive line is going to perform.

The biggest issue with the unit last year was the number of injuries. Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson all suffered injuries that either forced them to play through them or kept them out of games.

For the Eagles, the offense makes or breaks the team depending on how the offensive line plays. That’s why it’s hard to pick just one X factor on the Eagles, given how important that unit is.

Two Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Linemen Named X Factors

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak named his X factors on each NFL team entering the 2026 season. Most guys only had one. Solak chose Jurgens and Dickerson for the Eagles.

“The Eagles’ left guard and center — both in the top five highest-paid players at their respective positions — were shells of themselves last season because of lingering injuries. Jurgens had back issues so intense that he had to go to Colombia for stem-cell treatment. Dickerson had a right meniscus tear, a back injury and multiple ankle injuries. He, too, joined Jurgens in Colombia for stem-cell therapy. The Eagles’ running game suffered dramatically as Philadelphia’s two core interior players labored with nagging injuries. On running back carries (i.e., not tush pushes and other QB runs), the Eagles averaged only 1.2 yards before contact per carry after producing 2.0 the season previous — almost half as good of a run-blocking unit as it had been. No matter the new schemes and clever tricks of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, the Eagles’ offense was Super Bowl-caliber only when the running game was shredding behind an elite offensive line. Dickerson and Jurgens must truly be healthy if we’re to see that version of the Eagles again, and that makes them Philly’s biggest X factor of all.”

Dickerson and Jurgens have combined for five Pro Bowls between the two guys. Jurgens has appeared in the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons, while Dickerson has appeared from 2022 through 2024.

Eagles Will Lean on Landon Dickerson & Cam Jurgens During 2026 Season

The Eagles have been lucky to have such a great offensive line for a long time. At the tackle positions, Johnson and Jordan Mailata are two of the best in the league. Tyler Steen might be young and developing at right guard, but he is showing promise.

Jurgens and Dickerson are the future of the offensive line since Johnson is retiring at the end of the year. That means the Eagles need to trust that Dickerson and Jurgens can stay healthy all season.

If they can do that, the Eagles’ offense will thrive. Anything less than what they have shown over the years, and Philly might have to make some decisions with the line in the future. Dickerson and Jurgens can truly impact the Eagles in 2026 and beyond, depending on how they play.