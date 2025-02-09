Eagles Star Lane Johnson’s Dating History Includes Girlfriend, Ex Wife

Philadelphia Eagles’ star Lane Johnson has a complicated dating history that includes ex-wife Chelsea Johnson and a girlfriend named Kelsey Homer.

By 2023, Johnson was dating Kelsey Kay Homer, according to The New York Post.

“WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!!!!!!!🍾🍾” she wrote on Instagram along with a video of them kissing.

Homer’s Instagram page makes it clear the pair is still together. “Next stop ——> SUPERBOWL!🦅 ” she wrote in January 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about Lane Johnson’s dating history:

Lane Johnson Was Married to Wife Chelsea Johnson in 2013, But the Couple Later Divorced

In 2013, the Bleacher Report wrote, “Lane Johnson is headed to Philadelphia, and he is taking his beautiful new wife, Chelsea, with him.” The article contains a wedding photo of the Johnsons.

The former Chelsea Goodman was also a college athlete for the Oklahoma Sooners, according to Bleacher Report.

According to Bleacher Report, Chelsea Johnson “spent two years as a high jumper and also seems to have dabbled in the long jump.”

According to the site, her dad John was a professional football player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2014, ABC 6 reported that Chelsea “gave birth to David Chase Johnson last August.”

The child was born with a birth defect but recovered from it, according to the television station, which reported, “David was in a cast at 6 days old until he had correctional surgery at 3 months.”

“There are a lot of guys in the NFL that are single, they live lavishly, I feel like it’s really nothing if you don’t have anybody to share it with,” Lane Johnson told ABC 6.

According to the US Sun, the couple went on to have two more kids together before divorcing. “In 2016, their daughter, Journey Layne, was born. Three years later, they welcomed their second son, McCoy,” the publication reported.

But happiness was not lasting for the couple.

According to ESPN, Johnson has struggled with depression, anxiety, and injuries which led to him almost quitting the game.

Court records show Chelsea Johnson was divorced from Lane in 2022.

Lane Johnson’s Girlfriend Kelsey Homer Has Expressed Excitement About the Super Bowl & He Called Her the ‘Best Dog Mom’

Homer has given Johnson numerous shout-outs on her Instagram page. “You’re going to your 3rd Super Bowl!!!💚💚💚 LFGGGGGGG!!!” she wrote with a photo of them on the field.

She posted a photo showing them kissing in January as well. “Same time next week,” it’s captioned.

In June 2024, Lane Johnson wrote, “Happy Birthday baby, @kelseyholmer! You are the life of the party, best dog mom, and the greatest bass fisherman I know! Love you Kiki! 💚” Many of her photos show the couple together, including on travels.

Outkick reported that Homer has been dating Johnson since 2022, the year he and his wife divorced. The Sun reported that the divorce filing started in 2019, however.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lane Johnson has a net worth of about $4 million, which is far less than the net worth of some of the other players starring in Super Bowl 2025.