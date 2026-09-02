Lane Johnson Opens up on Eagles Future Before Potential Final NFL Season

All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson can see the finish line. Not to the 2026 campaign but to his tremendous career.

This offseason, Johnson talked about the 2026 season being his final one in the NFL. The offensive tackle addressed that again during a radio appearance Wednesday.

“I can be at peace because I am emptying the tank,” said Johnson on 94WIP Sports Radio. “At practice, I give it all I got.”

Johnson contemplated retirement after he only played 10 games during the 2025 campaign. It was the first time since 2020 where he missed more than six regular season games.

But Johnson is back to anchor right tackle for the Eagles.

Lane Johnson Back for Final Run With Eagles

Getty Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson addressed his NFL future ahead of what could be his final season.

The Eagles appear to be making preparations for a couple veterans to depart in the near future. But they are mostly back together for another chance to contend for a Super Bowl this fall.

Johnson will be trying to rebound from a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him after Week 11 last season.

That led to retirement talks for Johnson this past offseason.

“I’ve had those conversations with family members, and you can’t play forever. Not everybody can do what LeBron James is doing,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus before the start of the preseason. “But I am 36, so it is weird to say, but all the support, all the love here, and I plan on having a really good last year.”

Johnson added in early August that retiring will “be a fun transition.” But it’s not one he’s focused on at the moment with the regular season approaching.

Johnson and the Eagles will open the campaign on September 13 versus the Washington Commanders.