The Philadelphia Eagles started the week by cutting ties with their star wide receiver, AJ Brown.

As the legendary center Jason Kelce joked about the shock factor of the deal, the former Eagles star became the latest player to dish his thoughts on Brown’s departure.

Kelce didn’t dive into any specific details of the known fallout between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, but he seems to suggest that their growing apart was due to on-field play.

Eagles Legend Reveals Real Reason AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Fell Apart

“How does a relationship like this start to falter? It’s because you don’t have success on the field, you stop executing as a team, you stop executing as players,” Kelce said on New Heights.

“The Eagles’ offense had continued to decline as a passing game. The run game stalled out last year with injuries and other things happening. You know, execution fuels emotion when you’re not performing. This is the reality of the league; this is the real reality of how it goes.”

Kelce once again reiterated that he didn’t like how Brown approached his concerns with the passing game at times throughout the 2025 NFL season, but he understands where the frustration was coming from.

Jason Kelce Defends AJ Brown

The 2025 NFL season was Brown’s least productive year since joining the Eagles. That was the second season in a row he regressed.

After catching 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games in 2024, Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Some have suggested that Brown might’ve lost a step. Kelce strongly disagrees.

“I don’t want to hear all this, ‘Has he lost a step?’ We’re going to find out this year. Has he lost a step? I think he’s going to have a really good year,” Kelce said of Brown.

The star wide receiver lands with the New England Patriots, who just made a Super Bowl run. Brown arrives in New England as their top target in the air and gets a clean slate with the young quarterback, Drake Maye.