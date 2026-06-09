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Eagles Legend Sounds Off On AJ Brown After Controversial Message

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When NFL Insider Mike Garafolo revealed AJ Brown’s parting message on the wall for the Philadelphia Eagles, he made something clear in his follow-up on the situation.

“No hard feelings or anything like that, it’s just he had his affinity for the time that he played in Philadelphia, and they still love him,” Garafolo said on Tuesday, June 9.

“They still love him. There is a lot of love for him inside that building.”

Outside of the building? Well, that’s likely a different story.

Eagles Legend Sounds Off On AJ Brown After Controversial Message

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“From what I was told, he added, ‘Best to ever play here, always open,’” Garafolo said. “Now, that signature is going to stay up on the wall.”

Eagles’ legendary linebacker Seth Joyner doesn’t like the sound of that.

After Brown’s message was made public, the ex-NFL veteran took to social media to sound off on the All-Pro wide receiver.

Seth Joyner on X: 🐃💩 #HaroldCarmichael, #MikeQuick, #TO‼️ AJ has a conflate opinion of himself; a 50/50 ball WR, with average speed, and below average separation! “Best to ever play here,” my ass! #Childplease!!

Where Does AJ Brown Rank In Eagles History?

AJ Brown

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the first half in the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Opinions aside, the numbers place Brown ninth on the Eagles’ all-time receiving list, as he went for 5,034 yards over four seasons.

The other key number to pay attention to is games played. When it comes to players in the top 10, Brown has the fewest games played by a wide margin at 62.

Tommy McDonald (88 games) and DeSean Jackson (95 games) are the only players in front of Brown with fewer than 100 games played with the Eagles.

To get a better idea of Brown’s placement and his impact during his short stint, the yards per game rankings have him third all-time in Eagles’ history. Mike Quick ranks slightly above him (0.3 yards difference), with the Hall of Famer Terrell Owens winning that No. 1 spot by a landslide.

AJ Brown Starts Fresh With The Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with A.J. Brown #11 after scoring a 13 yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After requesting a trade during the 2026 NFL offseason, Brown got his wish from the Eagles’ front office.

On June 1, the Eagles and the New England Patriots agreed to a trade to send Brown to New England in exchange for a first-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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