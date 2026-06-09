When NFL Insider Mike Garafolo revealed AJ Brown’s parting message on the wall for the Philadelphia Eagles, he made something clear in his follow-up on the situation.

“No hard feelings or anything like that, it’s just he had his affinity for the time that he played in Philadelphia, and they still love him,” Garafolo said on Tuesday, June 9.

“They still love him. There is a lot of love for him inside that building.”

Outside of the building? Well, that’s likely a different story.

Eagles Legend Sounds Off On AJ Brown After Controversial Message

“From what I was told, he added, ‘Best to ever play here, always open,’” Garafolo said. “Now, that signature is going to stay up on the wall.”

Eagles’ legendary linebacker Seth Joyner doesn’t like the sound of that.

After Brown’s message was made public, the ex-NFL veteran took to social media to sound off on the All-Pro wide receiver.

Seth Joyner on X: 🐃💩 #HaroldCarmichael, #MikeQuick, #TO‼️ AJ has a conflate opinion of himself; a 50/50 ball WR, with average speed, and below average separation! “Best to ever play here,” my ass! #Childplease!!

Where Does AJ Brown Rank In Eagles History?

Opinions aside, the numbers place Brown ninth on the Eagles’ all-time receiving list, as he went for 5,034 yards over four seasons.

The other key number to pay attention to is games played. When it comes to players in the top 10, Brown has the fewest games played by a wide margin at 62.

Tommy McDonald (88 games) and DeSean Jackson (95 games) are the only players in front of Brown with fewer than 100 games played with the Eagles.

To get a better idea of Brown’s placement and his impact during his short stint, the yards per game rankings have him third all-time in Eagles’ history. Mike Quick ranks slightly above him (0.3 yards difference), with the Hall of Famer Terrell Owens winning that No. 1 spot by a landslide.

AJ Brown Starts Fresh With The Patriots

After requesting a trade during the 2026 NFL offseason, Brown got his wish from the Eagles’ front office.

On June 1, the Eagles and the New England Patriots agreed to a trade to send Brown to New England in exchange for a first-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2026.