Eagles Send Clear Message on Bringing Back NFL All-Pro LB

Before the Philadelphia Eagles capped the 2024 season with a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the buzz had already begun on NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and his impending free agency.

Few defensive players in recent NFL history have seen their fortunes change over the course of a single season like Baun did with the Eagles in 2024 after he switched positions and wound up at the heart of the NFL’s best defense — and he did so while earning NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.

The fact Baun did all of that while playing on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract makes the story all the more juicier — and has made Baun essentially catnip to teams looking to solidify the heart of their defense.

The Eagles might not even let it get to that. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported the Eagles are treating Baun as a “priority” in free agency.

“Obviously a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year. Tremendous person, tremendous character,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on February 25. “Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep. There’s no doubt about it, we’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here. But … obviously he has an opportunity to hit free agency.”

AFC East Team Could Pay Big Money for Baun

The New England Patriots not only have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft — they also have a staggering $119.8 million in projected salary cap space. That’s the type of money you can build a new team with, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks first year head coach Mike Vrabel could make a play for Baun.

“Baun, who was a first-team All-Pro and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, has established himself as a do-everything defender,” Knox wrote on February 17. ” … The Patriots should also be interested, as new head coach Mike Vrabel searches for more foundational players to piece around second-year quarterback Drake Maye.”

Baun switched positions from edge rusher to inside linebacker and filled up the stat sheet with the Eagles to the tune of 151 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

In the 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, Baun had 7 tackles and 1 interception.

Baun Spent First 4 Seasons in Relative Anonymity

Baun became a full time starter for the first time in his career in Philadelphia after 4 seasons as a backup and special teams player with the New Orleans Saints.

“The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on January 29. “Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football … Philadelphia doesn’t typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal.”