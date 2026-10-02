One of the NFL’s most notable speedster receivers of this decade is still on the hunt for a new team.

On September 30, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent out an X post that had CBS Sports reporter Garrett Podell wondering if there is a cold-weather team willing to take on the former Super Bowl champ.

“I think I’m ready for some cold weather,” Hill wrote on X.

The Philadelphia Eagles were listed as a “cold-weather” team that could make sense for Hill.

Eagles Get Linked To 10-Year NFL WR Tyreek Hill

After wrapping up a Monday Night Football loss against the Chicago Bears, a seven-point showing for the Eagles’ offense suggested they could use some firepower.

When the run game stalled in the second half, the passing game didn’t have the same flashes it did during the first two weeks against struggling franchises like the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans.

“No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith is off to a solid start … However, no one else on the team has double-digit catches through the first three weeks of the season, and tight end Dallas Goedert, a longtime safety blanket for Hurts, is out for multiple weeks with an MCL sprain,” Podell wrote.

“Hill could make plenty of sense for an Eagles squad that is almost always in contention to win the NFC.”

It would later be revealed that DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, which could force him to miss more than just the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. That certainly gives the Eagles a reason to consider adding another pass-catcher.

Does Tyreek Hill Make Sense?

From a football standpoint, Hill’s lighting speed always gave him a massive advantage on the field. He turned in six 1,000-yard seasons throughout his career.

After dominating with the Dolphins in 2023, posting 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, Hill regressed to 959 yards in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury just four games into the 2025 NFL season.

There is a medical red flag on the 32-year-old, of course. Beyond that, Hill has a history of off-field incidents, which would likely prevent the Eagles from considering his services.

Depending on the state of the injuries that affect the passing game, the Eagles might have to look into some wideout targets. However, Hill would be a long shot.