Eagles Predicted to Add ‘Ascending’ TE, Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer

The Philadelphia Eagles found their tight end for most of the next decade when they picked Dallas Goedert in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft after an FCS All-American career at South Dakota State.

Goedert and the Eagles made it to 2 Super Bowls in that stretch, winning it all following the 2024 season with a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs and with Goedert as one of the leaders for an offense that dominated all the way through the final game.

Now established as one of the NFL’s best tight ends, Goedert finds himself as a likely trade candidate thanks to his age — he just turned 30 years old — and an exorbitant salary. He’s due $15.5 million in 2025 from the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021.

So what the Eagles need to do is get younger and more affordable at tight end, which they might be able to do in the 2025 NFL draft with the right player.

The official X account of @EaglesXsandOs predicts Philadelphia will use another second round pick — this one at No. 64 overall — to draft LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Zack Thomas.

Taylor, 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, left LSU with one season of eligibility remaining and is the only tight end in program history with at least 100 career receptions and 1,000 career receiving yards.

“#LSU TE Mason Taylor is a smooth route runner with great hands,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on X on March 27, who pointed out that Taylor has shown the ability to read zones, catch passes in traffic and is a red zone threat. “(Traits) that show why he’ll be an early second round target for teams in need of a versatile TE.”

Taylor Won’t Turn 21 Years Old Until After NFL Draft

Taylor is headed to the NFL after being a 3-year starter at LSU, with career highs of 55 receptions and 546 yards in 2024. He finished his career with 128 receptions for 1,308 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Taylor made the Freshman All-SEC Team in 2022 and was an All-SEC selection in 2024. He also won’t turn 21 years old until after the NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Taylor to Goedert in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines,” Zierlein wrote. “With just three seasons under Taylor’s belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame. He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time. He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed.”

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson has Taylor slotted as a third round pick.

“Taylor is a fluid mover and route runner,” Parson wrote. “He wastes little movement, changing directions and breaking away from his defender. His route tempo has a veteran, savvy feel … Taylor has outstanding hands, which pair well with his ability to track the ball in flight. He makes difficult catches look routine.”