Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Sends Confusing Message on $57 Million Tight End’s Future

There are few coaches who have mastered NFL Coachspeak at a younger age than Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who is just 43 years old and already has 2 Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win in his first 4 seasons as a head coach.

That’s why you might want to pop a few ibuprofen before you read what Sirianni had to say recently about possibly trading $57 million tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert has been on the trading block almost since the moment the Eagles walked off the field at the Caesars Superdome following a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“Right now he’s on our football team,” Sirianni told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “And obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. Want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL. We’ll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back.”

Translation: Goedert has become too expensive.

The Eagles have three tight ends currently on the roster but only one from last year’s Super Bowl winning team, Grant Calcaterra, along with 2 free agents in Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson, with Bryant a possible replacement starter.

“Goedert is set to have a cap number of just over $11.8 million, but the Eagles would not see any cap savings with a trade unless it happens after June 1,” Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote on April 1. “That may mean Goedert’s future remains uncertain for a while.”

What Eagles Might Want Back in Return for Goedert

Goedert, who turned 30 years old in January, is entering the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021 and is due a whopping $15.5 million in 2025.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on her official X account on March 9. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

Hurts, Goedert Have Unique Connection in Philly

Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2021, reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has leaned heavily on Goedert and the Eagles’ other tight ends. That included consecutive seasons with Goedert finishing with at least 700 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 yards and 2 touchdowns in just 10 games in 2024 — his lowest numbers since pairing with Hurts. Calcaterra, who is entering his fourth season, also showed some promise in 2024 with career highs of 24 receptions for 298 yards and 1 touchdown while making 13 starts.

Bryant is the wild card after he signed a 1-year, $2 million contract on March 13. The former John Mackey Award winner at Florida Atlantic has been plagued by bad luck at his previous 2 NFL stops, playing behind David Njoku on the Cleveland Browns then playing behind rookie sensation and NFL All-Pro Brock Bowers in his one year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.