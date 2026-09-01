Eagles’ 1st-Round Pick Called Out for ‘Physical Limitations’

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t expect wide receiver and 2026 1st-round pick Makai Lemon to step in and become their top wide receiver in his 1st training camp. That role is already reserved for DeVonta Smith.

What they did hope for, at the very least, was for Lemon to establish himself in the lineup and get a feel for working not only with his fellow wide receivers but with quarterback Jalen Hurts — the most important wavelength any NFL wide receiver can get on.

That didn’t happen, either. Lemon spent most of training camp nursing a hamstring injury and watching his teammates practice. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner put Lemon at the bottom of his list of where all of the 2026 1st-round picks stand headed into the regular season.

“Lemon missed three weeks with a hamstring injury early in camp and hasn’t gotten up to speed yet, as evidenced by a pass bouncing off his hands for an interception in his Week 3 preseason debut,” Baumgardner wrote on August 31. “He has physical limitations that’ll make working outside in the NFL more challenging than he’s used to.”

Makai Lemon ‘Big Part’ of Eagles’ Offensive Plans

While Lemon isn’t necessarily being brought in to replace departed All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, he’s definitely being brought in as part of the solution to replace Brown’s production, which will have to be a “by committee” approach at first.

Acording to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Lemon is already a huge part of the plans to revamp Philadelphia’s offense in 2026 without Brown and under 1st-year offensive coordinator and former NFL backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

“Lemon jumped into the mix with the starters and was mainly featured in the slot,” McManus wrote on June 29. “Pre-snap motion is expected to be featured in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme, and early indications suggest Lemon will be a big part of that. There were some expected growing pains, but Lemon’s short-area quickness stands out. He was sidelined for minicamp because of a hamstring injury.”

Makai Lemon Stumbled in Pre-Draft Process

Lemon likely cost himself millions of dollars with his behavior in the pre-draft process.

That was mostly centered around what happened with Lemon at the NFL Scouting Combine, where interviews with the media and NFL team officials left a not-so-great impression.

“USC WR Makai Lemon has gone viral for his NFL combine interview when asked who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Fans are extremely confused by his ‘demeanor.’ “

“I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired,” NFL insider Breiden Fehoko wrote on X. ” ‘Absolutely bombed it’ … word for word.”

“Seeing lots of talk today about Lemon bombing his interviews ….. it’s true,” Anthony Betts wrote on X. “I was told the other day he did. Even some people at the combine told me he was a turn off. I know a few teams took him off the board. Does he fall? If he does how far? One team told me ‘Great player, horrible attitude. What a disaster.’ ”