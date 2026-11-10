Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Make Final Dallas Goedert Decision At NFL Trade Deadline

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Days before the NFL trade deadline, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert assumed that he could get moved.

“Obviously, there’s always a chance in this league,” Goedert told reporters over the weekend.

“I talked to Howie briefly a couple weeks ago and we had a good conversation,” Goedert added. “Obviously, anything can change. For the right price, everybody’s available, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m not too worried about it.”

For weeks, Goedert was one of a few players recognized as a potential trade candidate for the Eagles.

Considering the star tight end carries plenty of experience and is on a one-year deal, it makes sense for the Eagles to snag some value for Goedert before they potentially lose him for nothing in the open market next spring.

Clearly, nothing was worth striking.

Eagles Make Final Dallas Goedert Decision At NFL Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The deadline is going into effect.

Without a deal getting done, the Eagles have made their final decision on the star tight end–they are going to keep him for the remainder of the season.

This year, Goedert has appeared in seven games for the Eagles. He was targeted 42 times, catching 31 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammate Dallas Goedert #88 after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Earlier in the season, Goedert missed time due to a knee injury. He returned in Week 5, and hasn’t missed any additional time since.

The Eagles aren’t in a strong position heading into the bye week. With just two wins to show for, the Eagles are sitting last in the NFC East with seven losses in a row to their name.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes touchdown reception defended by Tyler Nubin #27 of the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sending Goedert to a win-now situation would’ve made plenty of sense. He’s a consistent pass-catcher who has a 17-game average of 737 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career.

Gordert also has seven seasons of playoff experience, including two Super Bowl appearances.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Eagles News

More Heavy on Eagles News ↓