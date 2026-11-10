Days before the NFL trade deadline, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert assumed that he could get moved.

“Obviously, there’s always a chance in this league,” Goedert told reporters over the weekend.

“I talked to Howie briefly a couple weeks ago and we had a good conversation,” Goedert added. “Obviously, anything can change. For the right price, everybody’s available, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m not too worried about it.”

For weeks, Goedert was one of a few players recognized as a potential trade candidate for the Eagles.

Considering the star tight end carries plenty of experience and is on a one-year deal, it makes sense for the Eagles to snag some value for Goedert before they potentially lose him for nothing in the open market next spring.

Clearly, nothing was worth striking.

Eagles Make Final Dallas Goedert Decision At NFL Trade Deadline

The deadline is going into effect.

Without a deal getting done, the Eagles have made their final decision on the star tight end–they are going to keep him for the remainder of the season.

This year, Goedert has appeared in seven games for the Eagles. He was targeted 42 times, catching 31 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier in the season, Goedert missed time due to a knee injury. He returned in Week 5, and hasn’t missed any additional time since.

The Eagles aren’t in a strong position heading into the bye week. With just two wins to show for, the Eagles are sitting last in the NFC East with seven losses in a row to their name.

Sending Goedert to a win-now situation would’ve made plenty of sense. He’s a consistent pass-catcher who has a 17-game average of 737 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career.

Gordert also has seven seasons of playoff experience, including two Super Bowl appearances.