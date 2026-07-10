Eagles Blasted for $13.8 Million ‘Mistake’ With Former 1st-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are a confusing bunch when it comes to the edge rusher position.

When they have a good 1, they don’t do much to keep him. See what happened with Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat for the best example.

The Eagles, it seems, are more inclined to put forth effort to keep average edge rushers in the fold, with Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pointing out picking up the $13.8 million 5th-year option on edge rusher Nolan Smith as the best example.

Moton predicted Smith will end up as the “Biggest Bust” on Philly’s roster in 2026.