Eagles Blasted for $13.8 Million ‘Mistake’ With Former 1st-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are a confusing bunch when it comes to the edge rusher position.
When they have a good 1, they don’t do much to keep him. See what happened with Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat for the best example.
The Eagles, it seems, are more inclined to put forth effort to keep average edge rushers in the fold, with Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pointing out picking up the $13.8 million 5th-year option on edge rusher Nolan Smith as the best example.
Moton predicted Smith will end up as the “Biggest Bust” on Philly’s roster in 2026.
“The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the fifth-year option in Nolan Smith Jr.’s contract, and that may be a mistake,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They have another year before that $13.8 million option year kicks in, but the 25-year-old hasn’t shown promising signs of meeting heightened expectations that come with a pay raise. In three seasons, Smith has recorded 91 tackles (10 for loss), 10.5 sacks and 33 pressures. For a recent first-rounder, he’s posted modest pass-rushing numbers. Moreover, he has started in 22 out of 45 games with defensive snap counts below 58 percent in each of his three seasons … Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt may be far more impactful than Smith on the edge in 2026.”
Smith Urged to ‘Step Up’ With Career in Balance
The Eagles have been as good as they have been over the last 5 years despite 1 big blind spot at edge rusher, where they can’t seem to find the right players in the draft, can’t seem to keep the right players in free agency, and can’t seem to find the right free agents. It’s been a mess.
In 2026, the biggest example of those messes on the roster is probably Smith, their 2023 1st-round pick who has underachieved in 2 out of his 1st 3 NFL seasons, with Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller writing Smith “needs to step up” in his 4th season if he wants to stay in Philadelphia.
“Three sacks last season are not acceptable for Smith, even though he did miss time with his triceps injury,” Miller wrote on June 19. “He simply got outplayed by Jalyx Hunt, and with Smith’s off-the-field issues, it’s not helping his case to stay on the team. The 2026 season is a massive one for him, as he has to produce more off the edge, or next offseason might bring questions about whether the Eagles should trade him.”
The Eagles, according to several reports, tried to trade Smith to the Cleveland Browns as part of a trade package to land 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.
Messy Off-Field Incident Defines Offseason for Smith
After going without any drama through his 1st 3 seasons — aside from being continually injured — Smith found himself in hot water this offseason after he was arrested on May 15 for allegedly driving 135 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone in Georgia.
“Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “According to notes taken by a member of the sheriff’s office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.”
Eagles Blasted for $13.8 Million ‘Mistake’ With Former 1st-Round Pick