Another loss for the Philadelphia Eagles drops them below 500 for the first time in years and sends them into a three-game losing streak.

Fresh off a week when the Eagles traded a starting offensive lineman for picks, many wondered if a rebuild is on the way. As expected, the Eagles are publicly denying that’s the case, but if the losses continue to build, they would only hurt themselves if they didn’t at least take a retool approach.

John Shipley of Jaguars On SI believes that Jacksonville could be future trade partners with the Eagles if one of their high-upside defensive linemen goes on the block.

4-Year Eagles Veteran Gets Linked To Jaguars Trade Idea

Moro Ojomo is a talented defensive tackle who is buried behind names like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles anticipated a big year from Ojomo. While the entire defensive line has had a slow start to the campaign, Ojomo could still be a clear target for rival teams, who will look to improve before the deadline.

Why the Jaguars make sense: “In many ways, Ojomo could be a version of the Greg Newsome trade from a year ago,” Shipley wrote.

“When the Jaguars traded for Newsome in the last year of his contract, there was no real downside because he had the chance to either prove his worth for a chance for an extension, or the Jaguars would let him walk for a compensatory draft pick. The Jaguars chose the latter with Newsome, and Ojomo could present them with the same chance.”

The Eagles have rolled out Ojomo for five games this year. He’s got 12 tackles, two hits on the quarterback, but zero sacks. It looks like a down year so far, but just last season, he had 38 tackles, 12 QB hits, and 6.0 sacks.

The idea: “As a former mid-round pick, Ojomo is very inexpensive from a cap space perspective. The Jaguars would likely have to give up a decent pick to land him, but they could always recoup the pick of they let Ojomo hit free agency. He is likely to cash in next March, so the chances of getting a comp pick for him would be high. The Eagles already have their high-paid defensive tackle duo, so Ojomo seems very tradeable,” Shipley explained.

The Eagles’ Cam Jurgens trade proved that a return of picks without “win-now” players is fine, as long as the value fits. Ojomo will certainly be viewed as a valuable trade block candidate, since his deal is set to expire at the end of the season. If the Jags have a “decent” pick ready, Howie Roseman might be ready to deal soon enough.