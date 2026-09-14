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Eagles’ 25-Year-Old DT Predicted To ‘Get Rich’ After Clutch Play vs Commanders

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Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 30: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After the Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders, a Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman is already driving his stock way up amid a contract season.

The veteran defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made a game-sealing play in Sunday’s Week 1 action, and an NFL insider predicted he’s the next Eagles defensive lineman to get paid a hefty contract.

Eagles’ 25-Year-Old DT Predicted To ‘Get Rich’ After Clutch Play vs Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media after the Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp at NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Moro Ojomo. The next #Eagles DT to get rich. Nice way to start a contract year,” said NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Ojomo has three total tackles on the stat sheet, but his ability to come up big at the end of the game will go down as a top highlight at the end of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 07: Moro Ojomo #72 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Marlon Tuipulotu #95 during the first quarter in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As the Commanders were looking to convert for two points after a possible game-tying touchdown drive, Ojomo spun off a blocker and met the call-carrier as soon as he caught a shuffle pass to hold him up so the Eagles could bring every defender in the area to the action to ensure the Commanders wouldn’t see the end zone.

With that play, the Eagles got the ball left with one minute to go. They milked the clock and finished the game with a 24-22 win to open up the year.

Moro Ojomo Is Facing A Big Year

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eagles are typically generous with their defensive linemen when it comes to contracts, but not everybody can get paid in Philly.

This past summer, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter landed big deals. The defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, told reporters that the GM, Howie Roseman, has to save some money for Ojomo, who was showing the DC a lot of promise.

As Ojomo gains national attention early on, it might only be a good thing for the Eagles for so long. Knowing they have to pay other homegrown players on the defensive end, Ojomo might be a flight risk in free agency next spring if he continues to drive his value up.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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