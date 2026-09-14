After the Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders, a Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman is already driving his stock way up amid a contract season.

The veteran defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made a game-sealing play in Sunday’s Week 1 action, and an NFL insider predicted he’s the next Eagles defensive lineman to get paid a hefty contract.

Eagles’ 25-Year-Old DT Predicted To ‘Get Rich’ After Clutch Play vs Commanders

“Moro Ojomo. The next #Eagles DT to get rich. Nice way to start a contract year,” said NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Ojomo has three total tackles on the stat sheet, but his ability to come up big at the end of the game will go down as a top highlight at the end of the season.

As the Commanders were looking to convert for two points after a possible game-tying touchdown drive, Ojomo spun off a blocker and met the call-carrier as soon as he caught a shuffle pass to hold him up so the Eagles could bring every defender in the area to the action to ensure the Commanders wouldn’t see the end zone.

With that play, the Eagles got the ball left with one minute to go. They milked the clock and finished the game with a 24-22 win to open up the year.

Moro Ojomo Is Facing A Big Year

The Eagles are typically generous with their defensive linemen when it comes to contracts, but not everybody can get paid in Philly.

This past summer, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter landed big deals. The defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, told reporters that the GM, Howie Roseman, has to save some money for Ojomo, who was showing the DC a lot of promise.

As Ojomo gains national attention early on, it might only be a good thing for the Eagles for so long. Knowing they have to pay other homegrown players on the defensive end, Ojomo might be a flight risk in free agency next spring if he continues to drive his value up.