Former Seventh Round Pick Could ‘Thrive’ for Eagles in Place of $104 Million Dt

There’s this thing that happens when guys line up next to NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and it’s been happening since Carter’s time at Apopka High School to the University of Georgia to now, with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One way or another, Carter makes the players around him better. Mostly by getting double and triple teamed and watching others rack up big-time stats and — more recently — truckloads of cash.

While Carter’s outsized presence almost certainly led to former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams playing his way into a 4-year, $104 million free agent contract from the New England Patriots on March 10, there’s a “next man up” pathos on the Eagles defense that beckons another to step forward and take Williams’ place.

The player who seems most well-equipped to step into that role in 2025 seems to be third-year defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, who could thrive alongside Carter and Jordan Davis in 2025.

Ojomo was already picking up steam for the Eagles as they marched through the postseason to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.

“In his rookie season in 2023, Ojomo played in just eight games but showed a ton of improvement in 2024,” NBC 10 Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on March 11. “He played in all 17 games (1 start) and played 388 snaps. Ojomo had 20 tackles and 5 quarterback hits in the regular season. In the playoffs, Ojomo had his first-career sack (in the fourth quarter against the Rams) and also had 2 tackles for loss. During the regular season, Ojomo had 23 pressures on 252 pass rush reps (9.1%) and was even better in the playoffs with 7 pressures on 64 pass rush reps (10.9%).”

Ojomo Only 16 When He Enrolled in College

Because Ojomo started his education when he was in his native Nigeria and didn’t come to the United States until he was 8 years old, he found himself ahead of where the American education system would traditionally have someone his age.

That meant Ojomo was 2 years younger than most of his classmates but went on to star at Katy (Texas) High School before enrolling at the University of Texas at just 16 years old.

Ojomo was an All-Big 12 pick for the Longhorn in 2022 — his fifth college season — before the Eagles selected him in the seventh round (No. 249 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ojomo Could Be Next Philly Player to Cash Out in Free Agency

Ojomo’s first hand seat to watching Williams go from a player who made just $6.8 million through his first 4 seasons to one of the highest-paid defensive free agents of all time should be all the motivation he needs. Ojomo also has youth on his side — he doesn’t turn 24 years old until August.

From Bleacher Report ahead of free agency: “Williams is coming off his rookie contract and doesn’t 26 until after the start of free agency. He’s hitting the market at the perfect time to be considered a premium free agent. Williams is an exceptional athlete who can play up and down the line of scrimmage. He also set a career-high this past season with five sacks, not including the two he generated in Super Bowl LIX.”