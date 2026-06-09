The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of question marks at the wide receiver position heading into the 2026 NFL season.

As the team moves on from AJ Brown, one of the players who will help replace him is the former Green Bay Packers wideout, Dontayvion Wicks.

On Tuesday, June 9, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the state of the revamped wide receivers room and compared Wicks to an exciting star wideout in the six-time Pro Bowler, Keenan Allen.

New Eagles WR Draws Keenan Allen Comparison From Nick Sirianni

“I just think he has a very unique skill set,” Sirianni said of Wicks on Tuesday.

“Being able to get in and out of breaks and being really efficient at the line of scrimmage. For a guy that I coached, he’s got some Keenan Allen to him and his game.”

A comparison doesn’t mean Sirianni is projecting that Wicks will come in and put up Allen numbers on arrival with the Eagles, but if she shares a similar skill set as the six-time Pro Bowler, then the sky is the limit for Wicks, who joins a new offensive system, with a Super Bowl MVP in Jalen Hurts tossing him the ball.

Keenan Allen’s History In The NFL

Allen spent 13 years in the NFL. He played 12 seasons for the Chargers, over two stints. One of his seasons was with the Chicago Bears.

Throughout his first 11 years in the NFL, Allen notched 1,000-yard seasons six times. Over his 13-year career, Allen has 11,307 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Dontayvion Wicks Starts Fresh With The Eagles

Wicks played college football at Virginia. After his run there, he entered the NFL as a 2023 fifth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers.

Through his first three seasons in the NFL, Wicks appeared in 46 games. As a rookie, he totaled 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Since then, his production has regressed over time as the targets reached a career low by year three. Wicks left the Packers with 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While his numbers don’t jump off the page, the veteran wideout has earned plenty of praise for his offseason performance so far, from Sirianni to the All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who claimed that Wicks was underrated.

With a strong offseason, Wicks will certainly have a chance to play a bigger role while he joins the Eagles for the first time in his career this year.