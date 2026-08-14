NFL All-Pro Sends Teams Strong Message After Eagles Link

Recently, an NFL writer linked the Philadelphia Eagles to the All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller.

The team was labeled as the best landing spot for Miller by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. Although Miller could hang it up with a loaded resume already, he isn’t interested at this time.

On Thursday, August 13, Miller made it clear to the NFL that he’s still ready to go.

Von Miller Sends NFL Teams Strong Message After Eagles Link

“I can roll out the bed and get 8 sacks 😴 😈,” Miller wrote on social media.

For a team looking for an edge rusher, Miller sends an intriguing note.

“Perhaps Miller would be interested in a reunion with his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached him for two-and-a-half seasons in Denver,” Moe Moton wrote in his Miller-Eagles suggestion.

“The Philadelphia Eagles could add a designated pass-rusher to strengthen their stable of outside linebackers. The Eagles placed Jonathan Greenard on the physically unable to perform list after he suffered a pectoral injury while weightlifting before training camp. Nolan Smith Jr. hasn’t played up to first-round expectations, logging 10.5 sacks in three seasons. Last year, Jalyx Hunt showed promise, recording 6.5 sacks, but he’s been a rotational player in two terms.”

Do The Eagles Have A Need For Von Miller?

Need might be a little heavy here. While Greenard’s injury is certainly a concern–so far he’s missed every training camp practice–the Eagles are still banking on him to be ready for Week 1. If not by then, they aren’t expecting a long-term absence.

But the Eagles are still a team to keep an eye on in the coming weeks when it comes to the edge rusher spot. At the start of camp, there were already talks brewing about a possible Brandon Graham reunion for the second season in a row. So far, those discussions haven’t gone very far.

Don’t rule out Miller, though. The 37-year-old showed he still had gas left in the tank during the 2025 NFL season.

With the Washington Commanders, Miller racked up 26 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 17 games. That’s more than any other Eagle last season. Jalyx Hunt led the team with 6.5 sacks, while Moro Ojomo was behind him with 6.0.