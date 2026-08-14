Hi, Subscriber

NFL All-Pro Sends Teams Strong Message After Eagles Link

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Getty
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Recently, an NFL writer linked the Philadelphia Eagles to the All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller.

The team was labeled as the best landing spot for Miller by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. Although Miller could hang it up with a loaded resume already, he isn’t interested at this time.

On Thursday, August 13, Miller made it clear to the NFL that he’s still ready to go.

Von Miller Sends NFL Teams Strong Message After Eagles Link

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 07: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings is pushed out of bounds by Von Miller #24 of the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“I can roll out the bed and get 8 sacks 😴 😈,” Miller wrote on social media.

For a team looking for an edge rusher, Miller sends an intriguing note.

“Perhaps Miller would be interested in a reunion with his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached him for two-and-a-half seasons in Denver,” Moe Moton wrote in his Miller-Eagles suggestion.

“The Philadelphia Eagles could add a designated pass-rusher to strengthen their stable of outside linebackers. The Eagles placed Jonathan Greenard on the physically unable to perform list after he suffered a pectoral injury while weightlifting before training camp. Nolan Smith Jr. hasn’t played up to first-round expectations, logging 10.5 sacks in three seasons. Last year, Jalyx Hunt showed promise, recording 6.5 sacks, but he’s been a rotational player in two terms.”

Do The Eagles Have A Need For Von Miller?

Von Miller

GettyFormer Washington Commanders edge rusher Von Miller.

Need might be a little heavy here. While Greenard’s injury is certainly a concern–so far he’s missed every training camp practice–the Eagles are still banking on him to be ready for Week 1. If not by then, they aren’t expecting a long-term absence.

But the Eagles are still a team to keep an eye on in the coming weeks when it comes to the edge rusher spot. At the start of camp, there were already talks brewing about a possible Brandon Graham reunion for the second season in a row. So far, those discussions haven’t gone very far.

Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025

GettyMADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 16: De’Von Achane of Miami Dolphins (#28) hugs Von Miller of Washington Commanders (#24) after the NFL 2025 game between Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Don’t rule out Miller, though. The 37-year-old showed he still had gas left in the tank during the 2025 NFL season.

With the Washington Commanders, Miller racked up 26 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 17 games. That’s more than any other Eagle last season. Jalyx Hunt led the team with 6.5 sacks, while Moro Ojomo was behind him with 6.0.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments