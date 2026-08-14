NFL Analyst Takes Jab At Baker Mayfield While Praising Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles made headlines on August 12 when they shared a training camp clip of Jalen Hurts throwing an interception to the All-Pro cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell.

Many NFL fans and even reporters were shocked by the fact that the Eagles exposed one of Hurts’ camp mistakes for their 3.7 million followers to see. Funny enough, the post itself generated 16 million views in under 48 hours.

It was the talk of the league during the Eagles’ off day, and the notable sports talk personality Colin Cowherd dished out his thoughts on the situation. While Cowherd’s thoughts on the situation included praise for Hurts, he couldn’t help but do it while taking a jab at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Praise For Hurts Is A Jab For Baker

“All great quarterbacks in the NFL have a superpower. Jalen Hurts’ superpower is maturity, steady, stoic, unbothered, and unflappable,” Cowherd said on his show on August 13.

“He’s not always great, but he’s never bothered by the criticism. In Philadelphia, the loudest NFL market where talk radio is huge, the fans are loud, Nick Sirianni’s loud, [Hurts] is unbothered. He’s a grown-up. I’ve said it before. If you put Baker Mayfield in this city, it would be man overboard. Jalen Hurts may not be the gifted thrower of Baker, but that’s where he’s great in Philadelphia. And yesterday was a great example.”

Cowherd is famously an outspoken critic of Mayfield, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the longtime sports talk personality used the Bucs’ passer as an example to compare the QBs in this situation.

Whether he’s right about Mayfield or not is unknown–the veteran passer hasn’t played in Philly. But Cowherd certainly has it right about Hurts.

While Cowherd is on the side of believing that the post shouldn’t be a big deal, it became one. And since the Eagles left it up, even after the uproar it caused, it simply proved that Hurts is unbothered by the talk outside of the building.