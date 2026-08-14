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NFL Analyst Takes Jab At Baker Mayfield While Praising Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles embrace after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made headlines on August 12 when they shared a training camp clip of Jalen Hurts throwing an interception to the All-Pro cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell.

Many NFL fans and even reporters were shocked by the fact that the Eagles exposed one of Hurts’ camp mistakes for their 3.7 million followers to see. Funny enough, the post itself generated 16 million views in under 48 hours.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs off the field after his team’s 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was the talk of the league during the Eagles’ off day, and the notable sports talk personality Colin Cowherd dished out his thoughts on the situation. While Cowherd’s thoughts on the situation included praise for Hurts, he couldn’t help but do it while taking a jab at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Praise For Hurts Is A Jab For Baker

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“All great quarterbacks in the NFL have a superpower. Jalen Hurts’ superpower is maturity, steady, stoic, unbothered, and unflappable,” Cowherd said on his show on August 13.

“He’s not always great, but he’s never bothered by the criticism. In Philadelphia, the loudest NFL market where talk radio is huge, the fans are loud, Nick Sirianni’s loud, [Hurts] is unbothered. He’s a grown-up. I’ve said it before. If you put Baker Mayfield in this city, it would be man overboard. Jalen Hurts may not be the gifted thrower of Baker, but that’s where he’s great in Philadelphia. And yesterday was a great example.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025

GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 and Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles shake hands during the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Cowherd is famously an outspoken critic of Mayfield, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the longtime sports talk personality used the Bucs’ passer as an example to compare the QBs in this situation.

Whether he’s right about Mayfield or not is unknown–the veteran passer hasn’t played in Philly. But Cowherd certainly has it right about Hurts.

While Cowherd is on the side of believing that the post shouldn’t be a big deal, it became one. And since the Eagles left it up, even after the uproar it caused, it simply proved that Hurts is unbothered by the talk outside of the building.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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