The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling with a 2-0 record heading into Week 3. So far, the loss of the star wide receiver AJ Brown hasn’t created a negative effect on the team’s passing game.

In fact, Jalen Hurts has been seen lighting it up in crunch time through the first two weeks. The offense still has its flaws, but respectable voices from around the league are noticing a different vibe to the Eagles’ offense this time around.

In the eyes of the former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, Hurts is playing more free.

Ex-NFL Star Makes Strong Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown Claim After Eagles-Titans

“The Eagles vibe is the opposite of when AJ Brown was there. It’s a happy team. Everybody celebrating. We ain’t worried about who catches the game-winning TD,” Talib said on Arena Gridiron.

“Jalen’s playing free right now, like, ‘I can throw it to anybody, the open man, without somebody on my head.’ I like how the Eagles are playing ball right now. Even though you expect them to beat the s*** out of Tennessee, this is the National Football League, man. You got to go on the road, and you got to win a game. They went out to Tennessee and found a way to win that game.”

Hurts had two interceptions on Sunday, but he still finished the game with 264 yards and two touchdowns, along with 16 yards on the ground. He led another clutch drive to seal the deal with a 24-20 victory to start undefeated through two weeks.

Of course, the strength of opponents will be questioned, but the Eagles are simply facing who is on the schedule and taking care of business. The fact that they can win tight games in any way, without dealing with the drama that AJ Brown evidently brought to the table last season, is a plus.

Next Up For The Eagles

Week 3 will be the biggest challenge yet.

The Eagles are set to face their first playoff team of the 2026 NFL season in the Chicago Bears.

After Chicago posted 59 points in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, they struggled against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 9-3. With both teams staring at key injuries, it should be a tough NFC battle on Monday night.