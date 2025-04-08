Eagles Predicted to ‘Shake Up’ NFL Draft With Series of Trades

The Philadelphia Eagles are already betting favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025, in large part because they bring back every key piece on offense and a young nucleus of stars on defense.

That’s not to say the Eagles still don’t need a few pieces here and there. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports they will use their war chest of draft picks to fill those spots by making multiple trades during the upcoming NFL draft.

“I don’t know for who, I don’t know for what, I don’t know when it will happen,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on April 7. “They will be moving and shaking, as they usually do in Philadelphia … I think that they’ve got as much fire power in this draft as any team out there. When you give a Super Bowl champion roster 20 draft picks over the next two drafts to go have fun with you become a team to watch.”

The Eagles have used their money to reward players already on the roster this offseason, including a 3-year, $51 million contract for NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension for NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Barkley’s deal made him the first running back in NFL history to break the $20 million mark in terms of average annual salary.

Eagles Have Most Pressing Needs on Defense

If the Eagles are looking to shake up the NFL draft, they’re likely to make moves to add players on the defensive side of the ball.

After first year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put together the NFL’s best defense in 2024, that unit will look very different in 2025 thanks to free agency and trades. In one shocking move, the Eagles dealt star safety C.J. Gardner Johnson to the Houston Texans.

In free agency, while the Eagles rewarded Baun with a new deal, cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat all left for big money with other teams and need to be replaced.

The Eagles let all that talent go because they have to think about what the future might look like in terms of contracts. Most notably for NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter following the 2025 season.

Roseman Likes to Build Trenches Via Draft Picks

While the Eagles might wheel and deal during the NFL draft to find a starter here or there or even possibly a third wide receiver option, it’s well known that general manager Howie Roseman has built a pair of Super Bowl winners over the last decade through the draft.

Even with that being said, Roseman might try and play out his hot hand picking secondary talent in 2024 and see if it extends to 2025. Last year, Roseman used the Eagles’ first 2 picks on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and watched them become 2 of the NFL’s best cornerbacks as rookies.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner predicts Roseman will make another move in the secondary and has the Eagles taking Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round (No. 32 overall).