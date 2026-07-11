When it comes to working with wide receivers in the NFL, not many know better than Tom Brady.

The 23-year NFL veteran was recently asked about his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts saga, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner dished his honest thoughts on the situation the Eagles got out of.

NFL Legend Tom Brady Delivers Strong Message For Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

“I think that’s the only position on offense that requires a lot of extra energy and attention because the running backs are going to touch the ball. The line, they’re going to be engaged in every play. The tight ends, run or pass, you’re going to be engaged in every play,” Brady explained to Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

“It’s the receivers who stand, you know, 25 yards from the ball just talking smack with the DB, trying to figure out. Alright, I ran my ass off and didn’t get the ball, how do I stay locked in and committed to the team when I don’t touch the ball? It’s a hard thing.”

Clearly, Brady understands where AJ Brown was coming from over the past two seasons.

The star wideout made it clear that he wanted a consistent role within the offense. And even when the Eagles were winning, it was apparent that Brown wasn’t always satisfied with his personal performance.

As a quarterback, Brady had to figure out how to manage it all.

Tom Brady’s Message For WRs As A QB

“The psychology of a receiver. I almost want to say like you’re gonna catch 110 balls this year, OK? 17 games, you’re a great receiver. You’re going to catch 110 balls. One game you’re going to get 11, and one game you’re going to get three, and the next game you’re probably going to get 11. Then you get three. I can’t have you like the happiest guy in the world when you catch 11, or the most miserable guy on the team when you catch three,” Brady explained.

“We got to look at it over the course of the year. You got to sustain because it is a lot of emotional energy that you put out to that position to go. Come on, come on, like I did. Come on, stay locked in. Let’s go because I need you. Come on, and it’s like that position takes away if you have that volatile emotional output. It takes a lot of energy from a lot of people to keep that player really stable, so you gotta like try to reframe it.”

While the Eagles found a lot of success with Jalen Hurts tossing Brown the ball over the years, it was apparent that the saga played out for too long.

After the Eagles moved Brown to the Patriots, some felt it was a breath of fresh air.

It’s unclear how much Brown’s absence will change the Eagles for better or for worse. Either way, Jalen Hurts can take Brady’s advice and apply it to his pass-catchers in the future, with hopes of avoiding another ugly divorce.