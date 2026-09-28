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Ex-NFL Star Calls Out Eagles Critics After Commanders’ Shocking Win

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles jog off the field after a failed third down play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Yet, the strength of their schedule so far has created some questions about their true threat level to the league. The Washington Commanders put together a win on Sunday that certainly helps their case.

Ex-NFL Star Calls Out Eagles Critics After Commanders’ Shocking Win

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former NFL linebacker Seth Joyner is a strong supporter of his former team. After the Commanders came out on top against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Joyner went to social media to ask Eagles critics a question.

“The Commanders just beat the Super Bowl champions Seahawks by 3 pts! How does the Eagles Week 1 win vs. Washington now stack up or look? Just asking for a friend of mine???👀🤷🏾,” Joyner wrote.

The Commanders surely stunned the NFL on Sunday afternoon. During their first home game of the season, Washington welcomed the Super Bowl champs to their stadium with a 33-31 win.

On Seattle’s side, they welcomed their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, back to the lineup after he was down with an injury early on during their Week 1 opener.

Meanwhile, the Commanders missed their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels after he went down with an injury during Week 2.

Former Jalen Hurts backup Marcus Mariota led Washington to victory by throwing 19-for-31, totaling 183 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Eagles’ Week 1 Victory Looks Slightly Different

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs against Nick Cross #25 of the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Any given Sunday.

When the Eagles opened up their NFL season against the Commanders, they were heavily favored to win. They did, but the critics believed that the final score was too close to call the Eagles impressive early on.

Then, the Eagles went to Tennessee to take on the struggling Titans and won a close one out there. While the Titans continued their slide, the Commanders’ results in Week 3 do the Eagles a favor in a way. Now, they have to take care of business themselves with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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