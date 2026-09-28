The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Yet, the strength of their schedule so far has created some questions about their true threat level to the league. The Washington Commanders put together a win on Sunday that certainly helps their case.

Ex-NFL Star Calls Out Eagles Critics After Commanders’ Shocking Win

Former NFL linebacker Seth Joyner is a strong supporter of his former team. After the Commanders came out on top against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Joyner went to social media to ask Eagles critics a question.

“The Commanders just beat the Super Bowl champions Seahawks by 3 pts! How does the Eagles Week 1 win vs. Washington now stack up or look? Just asking for a friend of mine???👀🤷🏾,” Joyner wrote.

The Commanders surely stunned the NFL on Sunday afternoon. During their first home game of the season, Washington welcomed the Super Bowl champs to their stadium with a 33-31 win.

On Seattle’s side, they welcomed their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, back to the lineup after he was down with an injury early on during their Week 1 opener.

Meanwhile, the Commanders missed their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels after he went down with an injury during Week 2.

Former Jalen Hurts backup Marcus Mariota led Washington to victory by throwing 19-for-31, totaling 183 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Eagles’ Week 1 Victory Looks Slightly Different

Any given Sunday.

When the Eagles opened up their NFL season against the Commanders, they were heavily favored to win. They did, but the critics believed that the final score was too close to call the Eagles impressive early on.

Then, the Eagles went to Tennessee to take on the struggling Titans and won a close one out there. While the Titans continued their slide, the Commanders’ results in Week 3 do the Eagles a favor in a way. Now, they have to take care of business themselves with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.