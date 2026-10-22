The Philadelphia Eagles could soon have a quarterback controversy. With Jalen Hurts out for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, Tanner McKee has taken over as the starter.

While the Eagles have been confident in McKee in the past, this season has been different. Heading into the start of the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles initially named McKee the third-string quarterback behind Andy Dalton.

Eventually, Dalton played his way into a demotion before getting cut. McKee might have the keys to the offense, but his leash is going to be short. The Eagles could replace him with the rookie Cole Payton, or they could utilize Joe Milton.

The former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski would like to see the latter.

Ex-NFL Star Urges Eagles To Replace Jalen Hurts With Joe Milton

“It’s not a thing that we might see Joe Milton. We need to see Joe Milton. There’s been a lot of controversy on why he left New England, a lot of controversy on why he was on the practice squad with Dallas and cut. We need to see him. I was happy to see him picked up with the Philadelphia Eagles once we saw the situation and what we saw with Jalen Hurts going on IR,” Gronkowski said on Up & Adams this week.

“With Joe Milton, he needs an opportunity. I think he’s an unbelievable athlete. I think he needs another opportunity to shine. I think he’s going to get it in Philadelphia. He’s fun to watch. I liked watching him when he was here in New England, when he played in the preseason games.”

The Eagles carried four quarterbacks for most of the season when they had Jalen Hurts in the lineup. After he went out, they needed another body in the QB room.

Milton was sitting on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. He was considered a surprising cut by the Cowboys after his preseason action.

Will The Eagles Replace Tanner McKee?

The first start for McKee this season didn’t go well.

In a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, McKee threw the ball 45 times. He completed 26 passes for 215 yards. The quarterback connected with DeVonta Smith for his lone touchdown of the day.

The Eagles lost 24-15.

Since McKee has been around for the past few years, and spent the entire season with the Eagles, he should continue to play.

However, if McKee’s struggles continue, the Eagles certainly wouldn’t be wrong to consider trying something new with Milton, who has thrown for just 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions throughout his career.