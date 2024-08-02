Proposed Trade Has Eagles Swapping Former Pro Bowl Starter for Panthers Vet

The Philadelphia Eagles revamped their defense this offseason, but former Pro Bowler Josh Sweat remains on the roster despite ongoing trade rumors. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine offered a potential NFL trade proposal that has the Eagles sending Sweat to the Carolina Panthers.

The trade pitch has the Eagles landing a 2025 second-round pick and pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson from the Panthers in exchange for Sweat. Carolina could be looking for pass rush help after trading star defender Brian Burns to the New York Giants this offseason.

“The Eagles restructured Sweat’s contract to include more guaranteed money this season, but he’s not under contract beyond this season,” Ballentine detailed in a July 26, 2024, story titled, “1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Consider Before the 2024 Season Starts.” “Jeff Howe and Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reported earlier this offseason that both Haason Reddick and Sweat were on the trade block.

“The team traded Reddick to the Jets and signed Bryce Huff. With Nolan Smith expected to make a big leap in Year 2, the Eagles seem to have their pass-rushing duo,” Ballentine continued.

“Perhaps an opportunity to get a better pick than they would get through the compensatory formula and another rotational rusher would be enough to deal Sweat.”

Eagles Pass Rusher Josh Sweat Agreed to Restructure His $45 Million Contract & Will Be a Free Agent in 2025

The logic for the Eagles is both financial and also the reality that Sweat is slated to be a free agent in 2025. Sweat is on a one-year, $10 million deal this season.

This comes as Sweat agreed to restructure a lucrative three-year, $45 million contract that was slated to run through 2024. As for this potential deal, the real value is in the future second-round pick.

Philadelphia could opt to retain Sweat and attempt to sign the pass rusher to a new deal in 2025.

Former 1st Round Pick K’Lavon Chaisson Did Not Start a Game Over the Last 2 Seasons

Chaisson has not quite lived up to the expectations of being the No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. After making 11 starts over his first two NFL seasons, Chaisson did not start a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last two years. Chaisson signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Panthers this offseason.

Sweat started all 17 games for the Eagles in 2023. The defender posted 43 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles last season. The veteran posted career highs in 2022 with 11 sacks and 48 tackles. Sweat was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Close to 50,000 Fans Attended the Eagles’ Open Training Camp Practice

Training camp may have just started, but Eagles fans are already in mid-season form. The Eagles social media account revealed that close to 50,000 fans attended the team’s open practice.

Fans are hoping the team gives them something to cheer about in 2024 after being routed 32-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round last postseason. The event marked the first time that fans were able to see star running back Saquon Barkley in an Eagles uniform. Philadelphia poached Barkley away from the New York Giants in free agency with a three-year, $37.7 million deal.