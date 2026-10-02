Eagles’ 10-Year NFL Veteran Makes Change Before Rams Game

Kicking off a new week, the Philadelphia Eagles elevated one of their practice squad players to join the active roster.

The safety Kenny Moore is getting more than just a role change with the Eagles ahead of Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, Moore is changing his number as well.

“Eagles new DB Kenny Moore II switched his jersey number. He’s now No. 21,” Zangaro reported on October 1.

When Moore was with the practice squad, he was listed with No. 38. Look out for the new threads if you see the veteran on the field this Sunday.

What’s Next For Kenny Moore?

The Eagles need secondary help, as the safety duo of Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba have struggled.

Moore is billed as a defensive back, but spent pretty much all of his NFL career playing nickel cornerback. At this time, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn’t sound open to turning Moore into a safety.

When Moore initially joined the Eagles, many reports suggested that the plan would be for the Eagles to place Moore in the nickel, so they could move Cooper DeJean back to safety for some reps. Again, Fangio doesn’t sound open to doing that at this time.

That leaves Moore’s role a complete mystery at this time. In Week 3, the Eagles didn’t call up Moore as they did with the tight end, Zach Ertz. The situation is different going into Week 4. Moore will be ready, but his role remains undefined.