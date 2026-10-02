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Eagles’ 10-Year NFL Veteran Makes Change Before Rams Game

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Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kicking off a new week, the Philadelphia Eagles elevated one of their practice squad players to join the active roster.

The safety Kenny Moore is getting more than just a role change with the Eagles ahead of Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 05: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a play during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, Moore is changing his number as well.

“Eagles new DB Kenny Moore II switched his jersey number. He’s now No. 21,” Zangaro reported on October 1.

When Moore was with the practice squad, he was listed with No. 38. Look out for the new threads if you see the veteran on the field this Sunday.

What’s Next For Kenny Moore?

Kenny Moore
GettyIndianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore.

The Eagles need secondary help, as the safety duo of Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba have struggled.

Moore is billed as a defensive back, but spent pretty much all of his NFL career playing nickel cornerback. At this time, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn’t sound open to turning Moore into a safety.

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 05: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

When Moore initially joined the Eagles, many reports suggested that the plan would be for the Eagles to place Moore in the nickel, so they could move Cooper DeJean back to safety for some reps. Again, Fangio doesn’t sound open to doing that at this time.

That leaves Moore’s role a complete mystery at this time. In Week 3, the Eagles didn’t call up Moore as they did with the tight end, Zach Ertz. The situation is different going into Week 4. Moore will be ready, but his role remains undefined.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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