Nick Sirianni Delivered Final Verdict on Sean Mannion’s Eagles Debut

While it wasn’t a picture-perfect day at the office, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to pick up a solid 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1 action.

All eyes were on the Eagles’ offense with the debut of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. They finished with 318 yards and converted 6-of-14 on third down. Philly was able to do one thing really well on offense, though: zero turnovers.

Philly has much work to do on offense, but it was a solid performance overall. The question is, how did the boss feel about his young play caller?

Nick Sirianni Delivers His Assessment of Sean Mannion After Philadelphia Eagles Win

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media after the game when he was asked about his thoughts on Mannion’s performance. Sirianni seemed pleased with how it all went.

“I thought he did a good job of getting the play in. The operation’s the first thing you always look at. I thought we were pretty balanced in our situations of the way we kind of break it down. I thought we were able to be explosive. We would’ve liked to finish the third one in the red zone because those are always big, but we were two-for-three in the red zone. Even in some tough situations, we got behind the sticks in the red zone on both of our first two scores, and I thought he did a good job calling it on that one to try to get us back. Then the guys, obviously. Sean’s calling the plays, guys are out there making the plays happen.”

Offensively, Philly had a really good balance between running and passing the ball. They picked up 182 yards passing and 136 yards rushing in the victory.

Sean Mannion Gets Passing Grade in Eagles Debut

The offense has work to do, as it had too many drives that stalled and too many three-and-outs. That said, there is reason to be optimistic about the Eagles’ offense.

Philly showed a lot of potential to put up explosive plays. Saquon Barkley had a 43-yard run in the game, while Jalen Hurts had three completions for 30 yards or more.

The offense played well but still has plenty of room to grow. They did a lot of things well, but they also need to clean up a few things in practice this week.

Overall, Mannion deserves his credit for having a solid first game as the team’s play caller. He will have a second chance to prove how good he really is in the Eagles’ Week 2 showdown against the Tennessee Titans.