The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have an easy solution at quarterback in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — not after seven straight losses and a mass exodus of talent through injuries, releases, and a mini fire sale of star players in trades.

That’s why the Eagles are looking for some continuity at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

That would mean quarterback Joe Milton making his second consecutive start. Milton went 18-of-34 passing for 169 yards and had 9 carries for 64 yards in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. He also took 7 sacks.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the news on Wednesday in his first comments to the media following a bye in Week 10.

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Joe Milton will start Sunday vs. the Steelers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Nick Sirianni said that Joe Milton will remain the starting QB and that he feels good about WRs DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks returning this week for Eagles-Steelers,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Quarterback Joe Milton is poised to start his second consecutive game for the Eagles offense, which is coming off a bye week,” Fowler wrote. “The Eagles haven’t announced this but the signs are pointing to Milton from what I’m hearing. Whispers of a Tanner McKee return persisted after Milton took seven sacks and lost a fumble in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Giants. But Milton has owned up to missing protections, and he should be more well-versed in them due to extra preparation time off the bye. Also, Milton has the mobility to help a struggling rushing attack.”

What Happened to Eagles Quarterbacks?

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee got exposed as an absolute statue in three starts — all losses — after Hurts was ruled out.

One former Eagles quarterback — Andy Dalton — even turned down a chance to return and start for Philadelphia.

That’s why, after six consecutive losses, the Eagles gave the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Milton, a former 6th-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024, his first career start against the Giants.

Eagles Predicted to Draft 1st-Round QB In 2027

Bleacher Report’s post-trade deadline mock draft had the Eagles selecting a quarterback in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft, with South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers at No. 25 overall — a pick the Eagles got when they traded defensive tackle and former 1st-round pick Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9.

“Once upon a time, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts despite Carson Wentz already being on the team’s roster and signed to a long-term contract,” Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski wrote on Wednesday. “Less than a year later, Wentz was gone and Hurts became the team’s starting quarterback. With the uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ health and his inconsistent play over the last two seasons, Roseman should strongly consider a similar approach, particularly with an extra first-round pick now in the team’s back pocket.”