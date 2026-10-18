Nick Sirianni Sent Blunt Message to Eagles After Grotesque Week 6 Panthers Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles have some interesting days ahead after suffering a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

The offense struggled, managing only 222 yards and rushing for 35 yards on 13 carries. Tanner McKee made his 2026 debut as the starting quarterback, throwing for 215 yards and 1 touchdown.

Defensively, the Eagles allowed 399 yards and forced no turnovers. Even with that, they kept the offense in the game, gave it a chance to score with a stop, and led 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but the offense couldn’t get it together. That led to some very interesting comments from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after the game.

Nick Sirianni Put Philadelphia Eagles on Notice After Loss

Sirianni spoke with reporters after the game to address the issues the team is facing. He made it clear that there might be changes coming for the team.

“We have to do different things to get them going and score more points, plain and simple, especially there in that second half. So, everything’s on the table. To do the same thing over and over again and not get the results, that’d be foolish. Everything’s on the table of what we need to do to be able to put points on the board.”

The Eagles move to 2-4 on the season after a fourth straight loss. Philly has already made multiple lineup changes on the offensive line and at running back after injuries at each position.

Eagles Could Be Considering Changes to the Team After Week 6 Loss

Something has to change after four straight losses. Two of those losses could easily have been wins if the Eagles had made one or two more plays.

The season now feels out of the Eagles’ control and is already heading in the wrong direction. They need to look at a few things if they have any shot at turning the season around.

It all comes down to what general manager Howie Roseman does over the next few years. Roseman could either punt on the season and sell at the trade deadline or try to add talent to the roster to close the gap.

Sirianni will also have to make changes to the offense and how things are run. He will have to work with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to make sure they can fix the issues.

Over the next few weeks, the Eagles’ head coach has put them on notice, and they’ll have to make sure they get everything resolved. They face the Dallas Cowboys next, so if they want to save their season, they will need to beat their rivals on Monday Night Football.