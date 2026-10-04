Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Under Fire After Historically Bad 3rd-Down Offense vs. Rams

The rough start to the season for the Philadelphia Eagles offense continued in Week 4. Actually, without Devonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, who left during Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles offense reached a new low.

The unit posted just 172 yards, averaging three yards per play. The Eagles didn’t score in the second half and blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead.

But the worst statistic of all was the team’s third-down offense. Philadelphia failed to convert a single third down, going 0-for-12 on third down versus the Rams defense.

Behind what media personality Trey Wingo called the worst third-down performance in franchise history, social media put the Eagles offense and head coach Nick Sirianni on blast after Sunday’s performance.

“Eagles ended the game 0-for-12 on third down,” wrote Philadelphia sports analyst Grace Del Pizzo. This loss is on Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion for their inability to field a competitive offensive scheme.

#Eagles ended the game 0-for-12 on third down. This loss is on Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion for their inability to field a competitive offensive scheme. https://t.co/ExPilFRRNz— Grace Del Pizzo (@GraceDelPizzo) October 4, 2026

“Nick Sirianni could get fired tomorrow and noddy would consider hiring him as Head Coach,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Thomas R. Petersen. “I’m not sure he would get an OC job either.”

“This is a Nick Sirianni loss,” wrote media personality Tyrone Johnson. “McVay stunk and was still 100x better today. Pathetic loss by the Eagles.”

“I expected the Eagles to lose this game, but I didn’t expect them to hold a 20-10 lead late,” wrote Eagles writer Anthony DiBona. The win was there for the taking, and Nick Sirianni, Sean Mannion and Jalen Hurts all played a part in fumbling it away.

“The Eagles drop to 2-2 and have several key starters banged up.”