Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Leaves Rams Game With Early Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles took an injury blow shortly before their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams when All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out, then took another injury blow when All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley was hurt in the 1st quarter.

“It’s just his right leg, planting and driving,” Fox Sports color commentator and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady said during the broadcast. “But he’s hurt.”

“Saquon Barkley just pulled up on a run heading towards the sideline,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account. “He’s immediately getting looked at after leaving the game.”

Saquon Barkley Ruled Questionable After Injury

Barkley was escorted to the Eagles locker room after going into the blue medical tent.

“Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable to return,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account.

“It’s a hamstring injury for Saquon Barkley,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “His return is questionable.”

Barkley was already wearing a protective cowboy collar after suffering a stinger injury in Week 2.

Saquon Barkley Took Dip in NFL Preseason Rankings

ESPN’s annual position rankings, as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts dropped Barkley from No. 1 in 2025 down to No. 3 in the 2026 version, with 1 ballot even putting him as low as No. 8.

“Barkley proved how great he can be with a 2,000-yard season in 2024 behind Philly’s elite offensive line, resulting in last year’s No. 1 ranking,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 6. “But the Eagles’ line in 2025 was subpar by its standards. Barkley still produced 1,180 yards, but big gains were far less frequent. His four runs of 20-plus yards were 13 fewer than the previous year. His rushing yards over expected, as charted by NFL Next Gen Stats, went from second in the NFL in 2024 to 24th last season. Many voters did not knock him too harshly for that … Since 2024, Barkley ranks second in 100-plus-yard rushing games (14) behind Derrick Henry (17).”