Eagles Assistant Sets Record Straight on Potentially Departure

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay at least considered other opportunities besides Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Clay interviewed for the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But while speaking to reporters this past week, Clay insisted he wasn’t all that close to departing Philadelphia.

“I wasn’t close to leaving or anything of that nature,” Clay told reporters on May 21. “Going on altogether eight years in this organization, and like Vic [Fangio] said, this is a great organization, and we won a lot of games. Been through a lot of ups and downs.

“So, to see this thing out is always my goal, and the players and coaching staff here is always nice and the familiarity. They’re all great people. It was not close to me to be leaving or anything.”

Shortly after his interview with the Buccaneers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles signed Clay to a contract extension.

“One of the more coveted ST coaches around, Clay drew significant interest around the league,” wrote Rapoport on X on Jan. 18. “But he elected to remain home.”

Nick Sirianni, Eagles Kept Special teams Coordinator Michael Clay

The Eagles special teams wasn’t elite in 2025. But losing Clay this offseason would have been a blow to Sirianni and his coaching staff.