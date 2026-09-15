Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Stays Silent On Landon Dickerson Replacement Plan

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with their first notable injury of the regular season after their Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders.

Veteran guard Landon Dickerson attempted to push through the pain of an injury he suffered back in training camp, but he failed the eye test in Week 1.

Self-described as a “liability” for the Eagles’ offensive line, Dickerson was sent to the injured reserve on Monday afternoon. He will miss at least four weeks of action, causing the Eagles to make early changes up front.

Nick Sirianni Stays Silent On Landon Dickerson Replacement Plan

Many insiders have their assumptions, but Nick Sirianni will make the final call.

When asked about Dickerson’s replacement on Tuesday, September 15, Sirianni wasn’t open to disclosing his choice.

“He said they have a ‘way we’re leaning’ on the offensive line,” Zach Berman reported regarding Sirianni, who discussed the situation on 94WIP on Tuesday. “He would not divulge those plans.”

The head coach confirmed that Dickerson will be missing for the “foreseeable future.” The offensive guard spoke on Monday and made it clear that he wants to get fully healthy for the home stretch of the regular season, rather than play through injuries when he’s clearly not right.

“Landon is such a warrior. He has always put his body on the line for his teammates,” Sirianni added on Tuesday.

“I can’t speak enough about the toughness of Landon and who he is as a person and who he is as a player.”

Replacement Predictions

The overwhelming favorite to replace Dickerson at this time is Drew Kendall.

Although Kendall is listed on the Eagles’ depth chart as a center, many reporters on the beat assume that Kendall is next in line behind Dickerson, with Willie Lampkin having a strong chance at getting reps as well.