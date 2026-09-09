Eagles Receive Nightmare 2026 Prediction Before Commanders Game

This offseason brought a lot of heat for the Philadelphia Eagles as they enter what has become a critical 2026 season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni finds himself on the hot seat after firing a second offensive coordinator in three years. Quarterback Jalen Hurts drew media criticism as a major reason the offense finished in the bottom 15 in every major offensive statistical category.

Entering 2026, many doubt the Eagles can even be a playoff team. Some believe they could go all the way to the Super Bowl. Missing the postseason, though, would be the nightmare scenario that could cost many people their jobs.

New Philadelphia Eagles Bold Prediction for 2026 is Bad News

SNY NFL reporter Connor Hughes shared his bold predictions for the 2026 season. Hughes believes the Eagles are a good team, but will still miss the playoffs.

“Something just feels off with Philadelphia this year. A.J. Brown is in New England. Jalen Hurts threw too many interceptions in training camp. There’s another new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion. Saquon Barkley is another year older. The offensive line isn’t what it used to be, and it’s now without longtime line coach Jeff Stoutland. This might leave me with egg on my face by season’s end because the Eagles are still immensely talented. They’ve made the playoffs five straight seasons and eight of the past nine. But I have them on the outside looking in for 2026.”

Since Sirianni became head coach, the Eagles have never missed the playoffs. They have also gone four straight years winning at least 11 regular-season games. Not to mention the two Super Bowl appearances since 2022.

Could the Philadelphia Eagles Really Miss the Playoffs in 2026?

A ton of factors can go into it, but the focus is on the offense. Mannion takes over the play-calling and brings in a whole new scheme to the unit.

The wide receiver room is also nearly new, with DeVonta Smith and Darius Cooper as the only returning guys. Philly added Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore, and Hollywood Brown.

While the offensive line is the same, the bench and coaching staff differ in key ways. Chris Kuper has taken over for Stoutland, and so far he has done well developing the younger players like Markel Bell and Drew Kendall.

Philly’s defense will be elite, as it has been, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired. If the Eagles have another season where they struggle offensively, they might not be as lucky as last year. Still, it’s safer to bet that the team that has continued to win annually will find a way to get the job done.