Underachieving Eagles 1st Round Pick ‘Needs to Step Up’ After Off-Field Issues

The Philadelphia Eagles have been as good as they have been over the last 5 years despite 1 big blind spot at edge rusher, where they can’t seem to find the right players in the draft, can’t seem to keep the right players in free agency, and can’t seem to find the right free agents. It’s been a mess.

In 2026, the biggest example of those messes on the roster is probably 2023 1st round pick Nolan Smith Jr., who has underachieved in 2 of his 1st 3 NFL seasons, with Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller writing Smith “needs to step up” in his 4th season if he wants to stay in Philadelphia.

“Three sacks last season are not acceptable for Smith, even though he did miss time with his triceps injury,” Miller wrote on June 19. “He simply got outplayed by Jalyx Hunt, and with Smith’s off-the-field issues, it’s not helping his case to stay on the team. The 2026 season is a massive one for him, as he has to produce more off the edge, or next offseason might bring questions about whether the Eagles should trade him.”

The Eagles, according to several reports, have already tried to trade Smith to the Cleveland Browns as part of a trade package to land 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

Messy Off-Field Incident Defines Offseason for Smith

After going without any drama through his 1st 3 seasons — aside from being continually injured — Smith found himself in hot water this offseason after he was arrested on May 15 for allegedly driving 135 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone in Georgia.

“Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “According to notes taken by a member of the sheriff’s office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.”

Smith, a Georgia native, won 2 national championships as a star for the University of Georgia in 2021 and 2022. He was 1 of 2 Georgia players selected in the 1st round, along with NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

Eagles Picked Up 5th Year Option for Nolan Smith

When the Eagles needed Smith most in 2025, he wasn’t available due to injuries.

When Smith needed the Eagles, they did what he couldn’t — they showed up — and picked up the $13.75 million 5th year option for 2027 on his 4-year, $11.9 million rookie contract.

“Smith missed 7 weeks of 2025 with an arm injury, which limited his ability to build off of what was a nice breakout campaign in 2024 (7 sacks, 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble),” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote in January.

The original sin in picking Smith may go back to the Eagles’ scouting department. In the 15 picks after Smith went at No. 32 overall, there were 3 future NFL All-Pro or Pro Bowl caliber players picked: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, and Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.