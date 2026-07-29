Nolan Smith Might Be Faced With Bad News From Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got their new contract done with Jalen Carter after months of speculation.

Carter and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $152 million contract extension, giving him the most expensive contract for a defensive tackle in NFL history. The new deal could be worth up to $160 million, with Carter in line to at least make $38 million per year.

With the Eagles getting that deal done, they now face an uncertain future, with more massive contracts needing to be handed out. While that’s a next-year problem, the options are being figured out.

Philadelphia Eagles Might Have to Pick Between Players for Next Extension

Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr examined the next group of players who are looking at contract extensions next offseason. The Eagles are faced with potentially picking between edge rushers Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith at edge rusher. Kerr believes it’s bad news for Smith, and Hunt gets the edge.

“Hunt is favored over Nolan Smith to be the pass rusher to get a contract extension right now. Even if the Eagles picked up Smith’s fifth-year option, there are questions regarding his speeding arrest and whether he can stay healthy. Smith is a good player, but Hunt appears to have more upside. Hunt may be cheaper than Smith too, and the Eagles will have to get creative when keeping their homegrown talent (it’s hard to pay everyone). With Jonathan Greenard having a new deal, one of Hunt or Smith will likely receive a contract extension. The bet here is Hunt, especially is he’s productive playing on the left side of the defensive line. Hunt is a free agent after the 2027 season, so the Eagles will have to make a decision on him soon.”

Last season, Hunt led the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (three), making his potential real. He started nine of the 17 games he appeared in.

Smith struggled in 2025 with a triceps injury that cost him four games. He only had three sacks in 12 games last year.

Nolan Smith Might Be the Odd Man Out of Philly Versus Jalyx Hunt

While the Eagles would love to keep all their core guys on defense, some young talent is going to have to go. Moro Ojomo is already out the door next offseason with Carter’s deal. There might even be some issues with keeping both All-Pro cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

With the focus on edge rusher, Hunt has felt like the most consistent player over Smith. Hunt has improved his play over the last year and is getting better.

Smith is in a situation where he regressed in 2025. He just hasn’t played up to the standards that are set for him as a former first-round pick.

The good news is that the Eagles picked up Smith’s fifth-year option in the offseason. That buys him two years to prove the Eagles wrong about him.

If general manager Howie Roseman had to decide between Smith and Hunt right now, Hunt would get the edge. That means Smith would be looking for a new home.