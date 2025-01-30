Eagles OC Kellen Moore Trending Toward HC Opening

The Philadelphia Eagles have won this year on the strength of one of the greatest seasons for a running back in NFL history, the league’s best offensive line and best defense.

The passing game — for which offensive coordinators routinely get the most credit — has actually been one of the league’s worst. The Eagles ranked 29th out of 32 NFL teams in passing during the regular season.

Still, the Eagles have kept winning. On the verge of a second Super Bowl in 3 seasons against the Kansas City Chiefs, the winning is the thing that seems to matter the most to the New Orleans Saints, the team that the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports are viewing Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the favorite to become their next head coach.

“It has been very clear,” Rapoport said on January 29. “(The Saints) have not officially made any sort of decision — they can’t finalize any deal until after the Super Bowl — but certainly, you talk to people around the league, talk to people involved with this, at least right now it appears the signs point toward Moore.”

Moore, 36 years old, is in his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after previously holding the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Saints are the only NFL team with a head coach opening and were previously looking at Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who both pulled their names out of the running.

Moore Popular Name in Head Coaching Cycle

Moore was a popular name in the latest head coaching cycle and may have saved his best performance for after most of the big jobs had been filled — in particular he was a hot name for both the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars at different times.

In the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, the Eagles walked away with a blowout, 55-23 victory that put Philly’s multi-faceted offense on display.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported on January 20 that the Cowboys were leaning toward Moore as their next head coach before deciding to go with Brian Schottenheimer.

“This can change quickly depending on who else gets an interview, but the front-runner right now is Moore,” Machota wrote. “He was the first interview and (Jerry) Jones thinks highly of the former Cowboys QB, QB coach and offensive coordinator. It’s clear on social media that fans would prefer (Ben) Johnson and (Deion) Sanders over Moore.”

Saints Could Be Career Suicide for Moore

While Moore almost certainly wants to be an NFL head coach, the state of the Saints right now might make him reconsider taking the job.

The Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 — the final season with former head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees — and their 5-12 record in 2024 was their worst record since going 3-13 in 2005 and led to Dennis Allen being fired after a 2-7 start.

The Saints are also paying big money for a mediocre quarterback — Derek Carr still has 2 seasons remaining on the 4-year, $150 million contract he signed in March 2023.