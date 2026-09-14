Eagles Get Bad Injury News on Super Bowl Champion Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles acknowledged what the rest of the world seemed to after Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1 — that something is very wrong with Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

“Eagles are placing LG Landon Dickerson on Injured Reserve, NFL sources said,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Dickerson has been playing with various ailments and clearly struggled in the opener vs. the Commanders. Looks like it will be Drew Kendall’s or Willie Lampkin’s turn at guard. Also depends on if there is a change at center and how the Eagles best see the O-line configuration, sources said.”

“Eagles 3× Pro Bowl G Landon Dickerson is being placed on IR and will miss at least the next four games,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Dickerson, who has dealt with various injuries, had a difficult Week 1 vs. Washington and contemplated retirement this offseason.”

“Eagles are placing three-time Pro Bowl G Landon Dickerson on injured reserve due to a knee injury and he now will miss at least the next four games,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Drew Kendall had been next up during camp,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “Strong candidate to step in at left guard.”

Landon Dickerson on Blast Over Play in Week 1

At the top of the list of problems that needed to be addressed after Week 1 was Dickerson, a 3-time Pro Bowler who seemed like a shell of the player who once dominated games up front.

“Landon Dickerson allowed 4 pressures and 1 quarterback hit today,” The Score’s Brandon Deeg wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Among 138 qualifying offensive linemen so far in Week 1, his 40.3 PFF grade ranked 136th.”

“The tough part is that Landon Dickerson is a guy you absolutely root for,” RB Philly Take wrote on their official X account. “Has sacrificed his long-term health to play through injury during a Super Bowl run. He’s also really damn good. I hope we’re not at the point where he has zero left in the tank.”

“Landon Dickerson is borderline unplayable,” Eagles reporter Shane Haff wrote on his official X account. “Get him off the field.”

“Number 1 takeaway from initial All 22 view: Landon Dickerson was unplayable,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas Petersen wrote on his official X account.

Dickerson Signed $36M Contract in Offseason

Dickerson was contemplating retirement this offseason. Instead, the Eagles brought him back on a massive new contract.

“The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 12. “He was previously due $39M in 2026-27 but can hit that with 2027 incentives. He’s due $15.7M this year and is no longer under contract in 2028.”

Dickerson, 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, was reportedly contemplating retirement in the offseason over the wear and tear on his body, although he has only missed 7 games over the first 5 seasons of his career.

The Eagles signed Dickerson, a 2021 2nd-round pick (No. 37 overall), to a 4-year, $84 million contract extension before the 2024 season. His new contract will bring his career earnings to approximately $94.4 million.